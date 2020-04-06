On The Journey, Judy Bowman
“A prayer against coronavirus”
Jesus Christ, you traveled through towns and villages “curing every disease and illness.” At your command, the sick were made well. Come to our aid now, in the midst of the global spread of the coronavirus, that we may experience your healing love.
Heal those who are sick with the virus. May they regain their strength and health through quality medical care.
Heal us from our fear, which prevents nations from working together and neighbors from helping one another.
Heal us from our pride, which can make us claim invulnerability to a disease that knows no borders.
Jesus Christ, healer of all, stay by our side in this time of uncertainty and sorrow.
Be with those who have died from the virus. May they be at rest with you in your eternal peace.
Be with the families of those who are sick or have died. As they worry and grieve, defend them from illness and despair. May they know your peace. Be with the doctors, nurses, researchers and all medical professionals who seek to heal and help those affected and who put themselves at risk in the process. May they know your protection and peace.
Be with the leaders of all nations. Give them the foresight to act with charity and true concern for the well-being of the people they are meant to serve. Give them the wisdom to invest in long-term solutions that will help prepare for or prevent future outbreaks. May they know your peace, as they work together to achieve it on earth.
Whether we are home or abroad, surrounded by many people suffering from this illness or only a few, Jesus Christ, stay with us as we endure and mourn, persist and prepare. In place of our anxiety, give us your peace.
Jesus Christ, heal us.
AMEN.
(America Magazine, March 20, 2020)
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Pleasant Valley Baptist has suspended all gatherings until further notice. This is an effort to do our part in helping to curb the spread of coronavirus. This decision is not made lightly while reverencing our need and command to not forsake our gathering together. Looking forward to when we can meet together again.
So much to pray for and about. Remember our country, our leaders, our citizens. Remember those who are sick, alone, and grieving. Pray for our churches, missionaries, and evangelist. Remember to pray for all the request mentioned in our live stream. Pray everyone will humble themselves before God and call on Him. REVIVAL IS SO NEEDED
Pleasant Valley Baptist will live-stream FB morning services 11AM ,evening 6PM, and Wednesday Bible study. Services can also be viewed on YouTube. Be sure to view our services for the encouragement from God's Word we all need. If you missed on Sunday, please watch recorded services at your convenience. Until we are able to meet together again in God's house, be sure to worship with us via technology and trust the Lord as He provides our needs and protection. PTL!