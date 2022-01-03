On The Journey, Judy Bowman
Finding your purpose
They knew one another well. They had lived together, studied together, traveled together, and prayed together. They knew each other’s families. They read the same texts and they debated together over what they meant. They passionately loved their God and they dedicated their lives to His glory and service. They were a band of brothers who changed the world. And they died for their beliefs.
Were these men the twelve Apostles of Christ? Or were they the nineteen hijackers of 9/11?
What are you willing to die for?
Cyrus the Great was the Emperor of Persia in the 5th century B.C. and was constantly at war with Cagular, a powerful tribal chieftain who lived along his southern border. Finally exasperated after years of war, Cyrus sent his entire Persian army to capture Cagular and his family and to bring them to his palace for judgment. Cyrus was impressed by their dignity and bearing under the circumstances. Thoughtfully, the Emperor asked Cagular what he would do if his life was spared. Cagular replied, “Your majesty, if you spared my life, I would return to my home and remain your obedient servant as long as I live.” “What would you do if I spared the lives of your children?” asked Cyrus. Cagular answered, “Your majesty, if you spared the lives of my children, I would gather them all under your banner and lead them to victory for you on every battlefield.” Then Cyrus asked, “What would you do if I spared the life of your wife?” Cagular answered, “Your majesty, if you spared the life of my wife, I would die for you.” The Emperor was so moved by Cagular’s responses that he freed them all, returned them to their home and made Cagular the governor of that province. When they were safely home and alone, Cagular reflected on the experience to his wife. He had been awed by the marble of the palace, the rich tapestries, the Emperor’s golden throne. His wife didn’t recall any of those things. “Well,” Cagular said in surprise, “What did you see as we stood before the Emperor on the day of judgment?” She replied, “I saw only the face of the man who said he would die for me.”
When you know what you’d be willing to die for, you’ve discovered what you should live for. As Christians, we know that Jesus Christ loved us so much that He gave His life to save us from sin. His love for us is our salvation. And Christ calls us to be that same love for one another, as we are all members of His Body. Throughout the history of His Church, God has raised up for us examples of holy men and women whose lives have mirrored the love of Christ. From the twelve Apostles, to St. Benedict, St. Francis of Assisi, St. Anthony of Padua, St. Teresa of Avila, and so many others, we see the love of Christ in action. In our own time, St. Teresa of Calcutta and St. John Paul II both opened their hearts to God and allowed the life, teachings, and person of Jesus Christ to transform their lives.
Each of our lives is the sum of the choices we make each day. It’s as if every day is one tiny piece of mosaic we’re creating and the picture we’re working on can only be seen and recognized at the end, from the perspective of a life fully-lived, finally realized. But God isn’t calling you to be another St. Francis or another Mother Teresa. The Church doesn’t need another St. Benedict. The Church needs you, with all your unique gifts and graces. There’s certainly very little in common with Christ’s Apostles and the 9/11 hijackers. And yet, it was their individual and shared choices that led both groups to their ultimate end. The Apostles, living in Christ, spread the Good News of His Gospel to the world and were martyred for their faith. The hijackers murdered thousands of innocent victims in order to further a political cause.
And so we return to our opening question: What are you willing to die for? And we reflect on these words of St. John Newman (1801-1890): “God has created me to do Him some definite service. He has committed some work to me which He has not committed to another. I have my mission. I may never know it in this life, but I shall be told it in the end.”
What (or whom) are you willing to live for?
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
First Sunday of the year 2022. Who could have imagined. But here we are. Technically, New Year’s is no different than any other day on the calendar, but is a marker in time. An opportunity for a new beginning, a starting point.
Pastor Flood's message was based from Ecclesiastes 9:10, “Whatsoever thy hand findeth to do, do it with all thy might; for there is no work, nor device, nor knowledge, nor wisdom, in the grave wither thou goest.”
The virus has changed a lot of things, but God is still on His throne. Solomon, writer of Ecclesiastes, tell us happy is the person who finds wisdom. Solomon in his later days realized he had been pursuing a counterfeit happiness. The world, or society of today, is doing the same thing. Looking for happiness in all the wrong places. Drugs, alcohol, education, sports, wealth , etc which cannot provide happiness. Searching everywhere, only to be met with disappointment. The Spirit of God alone can bring happiness.
Solomon is trying to warn us not to take life for granted. Solomon was given great opportunity. Opportunity given, but what did he do with it? Solomon realized all the learning, success, luxuries, and lust meant nothing. It was all vanity, emptiness. God had blessed him with many opportunities, but he did not use them to bring glory to God. Take the opportunities in your life to use them for God and His glory.
“Whatsoever”. Each of us has a duty to do that God keeps us here to fulfill. Seek after God's duty for you. It is a blessing for God to even give an opportunity to serve Him.
“Do it with all your might.” Perform the God given opportunity with all that you have. Be diligent. When you have exhausted all your strength, lean on God.
Last but not least, endurance. How long do you do what you have been chosen to do with all your might? Do it until Jesus says stop or He returns. There are no exceptions.
Christ's coming is really soon! Apostasy within the church is a prerequisite to His coming. Fox News reported this morning a poll showing only 25% of Americans attend church services. More and more people are leaving the church. Apostasy! People often don't attend because they will have to give up too much or they may have to comply with some rule. Consider Solomon, who had, and had done everything, came to realize everything apart from God is vanity, emptiness.
We will all be judged by our faithfulness to the task we are called to do. Dedicated to God not self. We should take up our cross daily and follow Christ. The cross represents crucifixion, death, and sacrifice. We should do likewise with our desires and daily live for Him.
Paul's greatest fear was to be a cast away, disqualified. He wanted to be God's chosen vessel. We are God's chosen vessel to perform our task. We don't know what 2022 holds in store. It may hold more virus, wars, here or gone! Serve until can't anymore and then lean on mighty hand of God.
Jesus is the answer to your sin and your life. Confess your sin and by faith accept Jesus for forgiveness of your sin. By Jesus alone you can have abundant life and eternal life. Start this new year knowing Christ as your personal Savior.
Continue to pray for members Mike Cross, Denise Pitts, Betty Pitts, Pastor and his family, and all who need our prayers. Pray for our shut-in Dot McAllister with health needs. Pray for those who have recently lost loved ones especially the family of Ms Lula Petty whose home going was December 22nd. Pray for our churches, missionaries, and evangelist. Pray for victims of recent tornadoes and fires. Remember to praise the Lord always.
Pleasant Valley Baptist sends a special invitation for you to worship with us each and every week. It would be our honor to have you join with us Sunday mornings at 11 am and evenings 6 pm for in-person services. Sunday services are available on Facebook and YouTube with Wednesday Bible study on Facebook at 7 pm.