On The Journey, Judy Bowman
“Offer it up”
Here are a few things that make me crazy: being stuck in traffic; poor customer service; unloading the dishwasher; those cards that fall out of magazines; littering (possibly including those cards that fall out of magazines); and people who don’t listen.
Here are a few things that can make me holy: being stuck in traffic; poor customer service; unloading the dishwasher; those cards that fall out of magazines; littering (possibly including those cards that fall out of magazines); and people who don’t listen.
Seeing a pattern here? Good. Whatever causes me to suffer, a little or a lot, can be offered to God and He can take our offering and use it for His good purpose. We Catholics call this “redemptive suffering” or in more everyday terms “offering it up.” All religious faiths try and make sense out of suffering. Whether it’s karma (Hinduism) or the result of sin (some televangelists) we can all agree that to be alive is to be acquainted with suffering, whether great or small. Catholics understand suffering (and sin and death) as a result of original sin, when our first parents disobeyed God in the garden of Eden. Since that time, God has allowed us to suffer for our benefit. We may not know while we are suffering what that benefit might be but we can usually see His purpose for it when we look back at our past trials. Maybe He allowed it so we’d become more dependent on Him, or maybe by our suffering we’d correct those behaviors or attitudes that had led us away from His path for us. The bottom line is that we’re all going to suffer in this life. The question is: how are you going to handle it?
Christ suffered betrayal, mockery, humiliation, abandonment, was beaten and scourged, spat upon and nailed to a Cross to die. If God Himself suffered so much, we shouldn’t expect not to suffer. As Christ offered Himself to the Father, so must we. We are the Body of Christ and our love for Him unites us in a profound and mystical way. When we offer our sufferings back to Him, He sanctifies them. In that way, we participate in Christ’s redemption of the world. St. Paul writes about this when he says: “…whereof I Paul am made a minister. Who now rejoice in my sufferings for you and fill up those things that are wanting of the sufferings of Christ, in my flesh, for His Body, which is the Church” (Colossians 1:23-24).
Redemptive suffering means that you offer God whatever you might be undergoing and allow Him to make use of it. No pain or disappointment or inconvenience or sadness ever “goes to waste” in this economy of salvation. This has changed my life in a profound way. I’m not perfect at it by any means but “offering it up” has set me free from so much of what used to burden and annoy me. Those things that I said “make me crazy” in the first paragraph are small examples of what I can let go of. Every time I do, I grow a little. I offer my impatience as a gift to the Lord. If I’m inconvenienced by slow traffic, I give this tiny “suffering” for Him to use as He will. When customer service fails me, I say a prayer for the harried telephone rep and give it over to God. When I walk by trash on the sidewalk, not only can I pick it up and give that act back to Him, I can ask for His blessing on the one who threw it down. Nothing is lost to the Lord if we offer it back to Him in love. We can ask Him to use our suffering in a particular way, if we want to. “Lord, please accept this pain (or whatever our sacrifice might be) to help bring my co-worker to know Your Son…” We learn to accept our suffering with peace and we ask God to use it for something good. This is truly taking up our cross and following Jesus.
Living in this sacrificial way transforms our pain and suffering into redemptive acts. It reminds us how we are all connected as members of His Body. For me, it helps me grow in patience and in humility. It helps me react more thoughtfully. It helps me to whine less and be more thankful. It unites me to pray for folks for whom I might never have otherwise offered a prayer. I have a long way to go in learning to “offer it up” but it’s one of the great blessings of my Catholic faith. In my own small, deeply-flawed way it helps me to be just a tiny bit like Jesus. As St. Alphonsus Liguori (1696-1787) wrote: “I have had crosses in plenty–more than I could carry, almost. I set myself to ask for the love of crosses–then I was happy.” Amen!
“Each man, in his suffering, can also become a sharer in the redemptive suffering of Christ.” — St. Pope John Paul II
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
With much prayer and consideration, Pastor Flood felt it important to make some changes to our scheduling due to the Coronavirus and the makeup of our congregation. As of this past Sunday, PVBC will only be having morning worship service at 11AM. All other services are suspended until such time as the Lord leads and the virus has reached it's peak beginning to subside. Join in on Facebook Livestream to view the morning worship service. It is possible, we may also be able to add the 6pm evening service in the near weeks. Pastor encouraged anyone who is sick, been with sick, traveled out of town, or is in the high-risk category of age and underlying health issues to refrain from attending morning worship. It is with much sorrow for our congregation these measures are necessary. It is important and we are commanded to not forsake the assembling of ourselves together. Pray our normal schedule of services will be restored soon! Pray with us, God will protect His people and heal our country both physically and spiritually. God promises, if we will turn from our sins and call upon Him, He will hear and heal our land.
PVBC is both hopeful and looking toward April! On Saturday, 4pm, April 11th, PVBC currently has scheduled our “Spring Fling”. Everyone is invited to join in the fun. Lord willing, there will be a cookout with burgers and hotdogs and all the trimmings. There will be inflatables, crafts, and, of course, a resurrection egg hunt. The egg is a symbol of new birth, new beginning. It is exciting, meaningful and kids love to find all those eggs with candy. Make plans now to attend and bring your kids and others. Also, mark your calendar and make plans for 2020 Vacation Bible School. Save June 22-28th for this VBS. Pleasant Valley Baptist will also have Revival meetings scheduled June 28-July 1st. Special dates and opportunities to encourage and help your family know and grow closer to the Lord.
Please pray with us as we share special needs of our members and people in our community with you. We ask you to join in praying for our military, our country and elected officials (both local and national), our government and upcoming elections, prisoners and the homeless, orphans, nursing homes, ministry to young people, churches in our community faithfully preaching truth, members of our church and others, Israel and America, Coronavirus and those affected, protection over our people as God wills, and growth for PVBC. Please pray for our LiveStream ministry and Facebook. There are many among us in need of special prayer and remembrance: Carolyn Denton, Amy Wysong, Susan Smith, Velma Mountcastle, Warren McAllister, Denise Pitts (hospital), Jewell Mitchell, Lula Petty, Claudette Armstrong, Dianne Hullender, Betty Pitts and many others as the Lord knows. Also pray, God will send His revival into our churches and our country as revival is desperately needed. Let it start within each of us.
PVBC wishes to acknowledge March birthdays of our members, Lula Petty (25th) and Brian O'Neill (27th). God's richest blessings are wished for them and all born during the month of March. Mrs. Petty will be celebrating her 100th birthday. She has been a tremendous and faithful servant of the Lord over these many years God has given her. Among many other functions, she taught Sunday School for many years at PVBC, She is beloved by many in our Ringgold community. She will be having a birthday party at Primitive Baptist, Ooltewah-Ringgold Rd, on March 28th at 1pm. I know we all join together in wishing her a very happy birthday!
We look forward to having you worship with us in the very near future. Morning worship will begin at 11AM. If you have any questions, please call 706 537-3637.