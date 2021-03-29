On The Journey, Judy Bowman
Easter
Easter is the ultimate truth of the universe. Every other truth is dependent on the fact that Jesus Christ died and rose again. He offered Himself as the perfect sacrifice for all our sins. Through His death and resurrection, we have been given eternal life. Everything has changed. Everything has been made new (Revelation 21:5). Everything. Including you and me and how we live our lives. This isn’t a philosophy. It’s not a theory. Our salvation is a Person. A real, historical Person. He has transformed the world and all that it’s in it. The power of Easter is utterly and completely and shatteringly true. Easter is the power of creation itself given to each of us as a gift from God. Yet so often we fail to accept it. We trudge along with downcast eyes, burdened by life, acting as if Jesus never defeated death. We don’t realize that He has set us free.
A free life is one that reflects the truth, the love, and the power of Jesus’ Resurrection on Easter morning. It’s a life lived without fear of the tomb. And it’s amazing. Interested?
Love your family. Lay down your life for them. Celebrate the worthiness of your beloved by uniting with them in the Sacrament of Holy Matrimony. Don’t be fooled by the world’s attempts to lure you into living with someone, or being satisfied with some other imitation of marriage. Live the Sacrament. Be open to the gift of life. Allow the Lord to involve you in creating your family in His timing, which is always perfect. Raise your children in the faith of His Church. Pray for them and with them every day. Let them see you welcome the stranger, feed the hungry, comfort the afflicted, visit the imprisoned and give without counting the cost.
Treat your neighbors as members of your family. Be honest and straightforward in your business dealings. Pay others a living wage. Involve yourself in the life of your community. Teach your children to respect the laws of our country and how to serve others in your neighborhood. Don’t be afraid to stand up for what is right and true, even if it is unpopular. Share your faith in the public square. Work hard to support your family and let your children see the value of a job well done. Give of your time, talent and treasure to support the Church. Teach your children to do the same. Be joyful in all that you do. Let your children see that even our suffering can be a blessing when it is offered to the Lord. Life can be hard and it’s often unfair, but we are just passing through this world on the way to our true home. Help your family keep their eyes fixed on Jesus by watching you follow Him.
Never be afraid of loving. Be kind to everyone. Show mercy. Pray for the people who cause you pain. Give people second chances. Be content in silence. Put down your phone and talk. Teach your children to pray the Rosary. Make time for art and music. Seek beauty and teach your children to know true beauty. When we seek beauty, we seek God. Live your life in the joy of Easter morning, every day. Christ has freed us from the chains of sin and death. He gave us a Church to lead us to heaven. That same Church gave us the Bible, which is His holy word. Rejoice in the gift of His love and embrace a life lived in faith. Allow Him to love you as He created you to be loved. Easter changes everything.
“Are you capable of risking your life for someone? Do it for Christ.” — St. John Paul II
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
We extend a cordial invitation to all to join us next Sunday, Easter, to worship THE Lord and Savior. Make a point to be in church with your family. Celebrate Christ's resurrection from death on the cross for all sinners, that in Him, sinners can have forgiveness of sin and eternal life. This gift is ours when as sinners, we receive by grace through faith, His death, burial, and resurrection. Have YOU believed and received? What better time to settle the eternal destiny of YOUR soul than this Easter season. “Today is the day of salvation”. Today is all we have for tomorrow is not promised or known.
Sunday morning's message was taken from 2 Corinthians 4:7 and focused on the hidden treasure in earthen vessels. Be sure to listen to this special message to discover what this hidden treasure is and the difference it can make in your life and the lives of others on Facebook or YouTube.
We praise the Lord for all the prayers He has answered. Continue to pray for members Mike Cross, Denise Pitts, Betty Pitts, Pastor and his wife, Jill, Cranmore family traveling, and all who need our prayers. Pray for our shut-ins, Carolyn Denton and Lula Petty, just turned 101 years young, Happy Birthday. Pray for our churches, missionaries, and evangelist. Pray for all of our government representatives, state or federal, desperately in need of prayer. Our wonderful country founded on God and freedom is facing perilous days. PRAY! Souls needing to be saved with time growing short. PRAY!
Pleasant Valley Baptist continues to practice social distancing with mask-wearing being optional. Visit or view our services for encouragement from God's Word.
Join us Sundays at 11 am and 6 pm for in-person services, Facebook or YouTube. Wednesday night Bible Study, 7 pm Facebook or YouTube, Brother Cody Cranmore.