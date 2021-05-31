On The Journey, Judy Bowman
Catholics and the Bible
“Catholics don’t believe in the Bible.”
This is something I’ve heard many times from Protestants. It’s true that we don’t carry our Bibles with us when we go to Mass. That’s because the Bible is already there waiting for us. Scripture is proclaimed aloud to us at each Mass. We hear an Old Testament reading, a Psalm, a selection from the New Testament letters and a Gospel passage. So though we don’t carry our Bibles into the Church, we hear it read at every Mass.
And we listen to the beauty of Holy Scripture as it is read. “So then faith comes by hearing, and hearing through the word of Christ”(Romans 10:17). In our 3-year cycle of readings, we hear a large percentage of the Bible at Mass, not counting our parish Scripture Studies and the reading we do at home.
At each Mass, the Liturgy of the Word is very important. We gather together as a family of God and then we hear the Word of God. After the Gospel reading, the pastor or deacon preaches to us. Most of the time he preaches on the theme of that day’s Scripture readings. Unlike most Protestant preaching though, the sermon we hear isn’t the focus of our worship. The Holy Eucharist, the very real and literal presence of Jesus Christ, is the source and summit of our faith and is the reason we come together for the Mass.
Where does the Eucharist come from? The Bible (Matthew 26; Mark 14; Luke 22; and John 13). Since the earliest days of Christianity, believers gathered to worship and listen to the Gospel stories before sharing in the Eucharist. The Mass existed for more than 400 years before the Bible did. At the Council of Hippo in 397 AD, the books of the Bible as we know it were fairly well-set. This Council, like the Church Councils before it and after it, were made up of the Pope and the Bishops of the Catholic Church. We reverence the Bible as God’s holy word and we look to His word for our teachings on the Pope, the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Saints, the Mass and the Sacraments including Baptism, Confession, and the Eucharist.
But one thing we don’t share with our Protestant brothers and sisters is a belief that the Bible alone is the source of our knowledge of God and of HIs plan for our lives. For one thing, nowhere in the Bible does it say that Scripture alone is the foundation of our faith. Remember that our faith was born many centuries before the Bible existed. Christ did not leave us Scripture, and never commanded anything to be written down. Rather, He left us a Church (Matthew 16:18). St. Paul writes that the Church is “the pillar and foundation of the truth (I Timothy 3:15). He couldn’t have said that the Bible is that pillar and foundation—because when he wrote his letter to Timothy, the New Testament didn’t exist. Moreover, St. Paul knew the Truth: that the Church is the treasury of all of Christianity and from it, was born the Bible. God’s unfolding plan for our salvation through Jesus Christ was that His Church be the instrument through which His word would be revealed to us. Catholics look to the teaching authority of this Church regarding the interpretation and understanding of the Bible. Our Old Testament also differs from the OT used by Protestant churches. Ours has seven books not included in the King James Version of the bible. This is because the Catholic Church adopted the Greek version of the OT used by most Jews at the time of Christ. Martin Luther wanted to remove any evidence of purgatory taught in the OT, so he deleted those same seven books in the Bibles using during the development of Protestantism, including the King James Version.
So yes, Catholics uphold the Bible as the sacred revealed word of God to His people. We love it because it tells the story of His great love for us and His plan for our salvation through His son, Jesus Christ. We reverence sacred scripture in each Mass and we stand in respect whenever the Gospel is proclaimed. Scripture informs our worship, inspires our hymns, and illuminates our prayers. Going to Mass is taking a beautiful journey through the Bible. We share the Eucharist, given to us by Jesus at the Last Supper when He said, “This is My Body…this is My Blood” (Matthew 26). When our Savior tells us something in Scripture, we believe Him. The Bible tells us Who the Eucharist is—not a symbol, not a remembrance—but a Person, Jesus the Christ. Our faith is founded on His Sacred Word.
“And the Word was made flesh, and made His dwelling among us….” — John 1:14
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Pleasant Valley Baptist is excited for ministry to get back to the service God has called all Christians. We hope you will come and worship with us as we move forward serving the Lord. There is a place for you and you are the only one who can fill your place.
Great message Sunday remembering all those who have given their lives that we might be free. Christ also gave His life that we might be free from sin. Remember to remember the great gift of knowing you are free.
Soon Christ will come (Rapture) to take all believers to be with Him in heaven. After a time, He will return to earth to establish His earthly kingdom bringing all believers with Him. You must decide to accept Christ or reject Him in this life. If you will be saved, confess your sin, believe in Christ finished work on the cross, His resurrection, and personally receive Christ into your life by faith. This is God's plan to reconcile all mankind to Himself and give them eternal life. Today, not tomorrow, is the day to be saved. None are guaranteed tomorrow.
Continue to pray for members Mike Cross, Denise Pitts, Betty Pitts, Pastor and his family, and all who need our prayers. Pray for Dot McAllister. Pray for our shut-ins, Carolyn Denton and Lula Petty. Pray for those who have lost loved ones. Pray for our churches, missionaries, and evangelist. Pray for our government, representatives, state or federal, who desperately need our prayers. Our country is in desperate need of prayer and a turning back to God. America has greatly strayed from God and the principles it once valued. Most importantly, pray for souls needing to be saved with time growing short.
Join us Sundays at 11 am and 6 pm for in-person services. Wednesday night in-person services will resume June 2nd, 7 pm. All services are available on Facebook and YouTube.