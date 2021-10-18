Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Pleasant Valley Baptist extends a warm, special invitation for you to worship with us each and every week.
Pleasant Valley Baptist is having in-person Sunday morning services. Wednesday in-person Bible study will resume on October 27 at 7 pm. Continue to act wisely and be safe.
Pleasant Valley Baptist will be having Trunk or Treat for the kiddos, October 30, 5-8 pm, with food served at 5 pm. Bring the kids and join in the fall festivities. Costumes are encouraged to be honoring to Christian values.
Pleasant Valley Baptist will be recognizing and celebrating all veterans on Sunday, November 14, at 10:30 am. All veterans are extended a special invitation to this service. Come and worship the Lord and honor all who have served our nation. Spend the day with us and stay for dinner after the morning service. The special guest speaker will be Sgt. James Bode, Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient.
The Bible says the judgment of sin is death and Christ died for all.
Whosoever will repent and receive Christ will be saved. Pray, confessing your sin, by faith accept Jesus’ finished work of grace on the cross as payment for your sin. Whosoever will, will be saved. Not almost saved. Substitute your name in the place of whosoever, today!
Pray for our country and the grave situations we face at home and around the world. Pray for God's mercy, wisdom, and help. Pray for our President. America, our country, we are seeing the results of choosing to turn away from God, the principle of reaping what has been sown. Our hope is God and as a nation we must repent. America, indeed the world, needs for God to send revival. Pray for souls to be saved.
Continue to pray for members Wyondia Hill, Julie McCurdy, Mike Cross, Denise Pitts, Betty Pitts, Larry Armstrong, Pastor and his family, myself, Glenda Smiley and all who need our prayers. Pray for Dot McAllister, and our shut-in Lula Petty, health needs. Pray for those who have lost loved ones. Pray for our churches, missionaries, and evangelist.
Join us Sunday mornings at 11 am and evenings at 6 pm for in-person services. Sunday services are available on Facebook and YouTube, with Wednesday Bible study on Facebook at 7 pm.