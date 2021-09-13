On The Journey, Judy Bowman
Our dark secret
It was a day like any other day. The sun came up right on time. The sky was a deep blue and everyone seemed in a good mood. Buses and subways were filled with commuters making their way to jobs in the city. The morning news shows were their usual mix of news, sports, and celebrity gossip. It was just another day in America — or so we thought.
Then, in the space of just a few hours, thousands of Americans were brutally murdered. Innocent people, killed without a chance to plead for their lives. One minute, full of life and hope and the promise of tomorrow and the next moment — a horrible and violent death. Innocent lives, lost forever. And all of us are diminished by their loss.
No, I’m not describing 9/11, although the scenario is much the same. I’m describing every single day in America. Because every day in our country more than 3,000 Americans are violently killed by abortion. It’s 9/11 every day here, in the greatest country on the face of the earth. We’re not under attack by Al Qaeda or terrorists from Saudi Arabia or Somalia. It’s not an organized sleeper cell that’s killing us, but a culture of death that we’ve allowed to infiltrate our land. We’ve invited them in and given them a home and protected them by our judicial rulings. And we wonder what’s wrong with the country we love. We wonder how we’ve gotten so off-track. We wonder why families are disintegrating and why half of all marriages end in divorce. We’re puzzled when we read statistics about adultery and abandonment. We shake our heads at stories of child abuse or wife abuse. The #MeToo movement is exposing sexual trauma in a way we’ve never seen before. We’re shocked to hear that the elderly are neglected or mistreated in their nursing homes. And we allow the treasure of our hearts, of our very lives — our children — to be destroyed each and every day by abortion. Can’t we see the connection between these murders and the state of our American families?
Our country is like a beautiful apple that is lovely to look at and admire, but is rotten at the core. Death lives at the heart of America and we all must take responsibility for that. We’ve forgotten the values we were founded on which placed God and the gift of life as our anchor and our morning star. We’ve allowed what is easy to replace what is right. We need an awakening in our land and in our hearts. We must remember how we all felt that on that September morning — remember the horror and the shock and the outrage.
Remember how it felt to know that so many thousands of our fellow Americans — innocent people — had been murdered so senselessly and were now lost forever. That’s the horror of abortion every day in the greatest country on earth. Please pray that our President and the political leaders of our country will protect human life from conception until natural death. And pray that God will have mercy on us all.
“America you are beautiful . . . and blessed . . . . The ultimate test of your greatness is the way you treat every human being, but especially the weakest and most defenseless. If you want equal justice for all and true freedom and lasting peace, then America, defend life.” — St. John Paul II (1920-2005)
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Pleasant Valley Baptist extends a warm, special invitation for you to worship with us each and every week.
Pleasant Valley Baptist will only have in-person Sunday morning worship until further notice. Sunday night and Wednesday Bible study will only be available on Facebook or YouTube. With the spread of the Delta variant, we want to help minimize the possibility of spread. Trusting this virus will soon subside, allowing the church to move forward serving the Lord.
Pastor Flood's message was from God's Word, Acts 27:13-40. Paul, a prisoner, was headed to Rome on a ship with other prisoners. They were setting sail at the wrong season and Paul advised them to wait for better weather. The crew would not listen, set sail, and a storm came upon them. Paul, advised of the Lord, told them all who stayed with the ship would come safe to land. Often, like the crew, storms come unexpectedly, finding ourselves in out-of-control situations. We give up and let what will be, will be. Self-effort exhausted. After much time, all hope is lost. Nothing can help or save. 911 is remembered each year. It was greatly orchestrated when you study the timing of events. The future looked dim and we did not know what the future held. On September 12th, our nation learned to pray again. 2 Chronicles 7:14 “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” Twenty years later, we remember 9/11, but have long forgotten 9/12. Still there are those who love the Lord and prayer. There are those who love this nation and who care. There are those who want and need encouragement from the Lord. There are those who will fight the fight and not just hang on till the Lord returns or death. How do Christians make it through? Harness the power of the massive waves of life, storms. Sea of life tosses us about and off course. Often we find ourselves adrift with no hope. The sea dictates the path we go. Our ship, our life, can be all broken up into pieces. Sometimes we must lose control to get to God. God says, Let go, let me. It matters not how strong our ship, all are vulnerable. God said, “All who stay with the ship will make it through”. God gave His Word. Christ is God's Word. God will never leave His own. God is present and reassuring...He gives His Word to us. You will make it. We must learn His Word can be trusted. Whosoever will repent and receive Christ will be saved. Pray, confess your sin, by faith accept Jesus finished work of grace on the cross as payment for your sin. Whosoever will, will be saved to the uttermost. No almost saved. Completely saved or completely lost. Substitute your name in the place of whosoever, today!
Pray for our country, the situation in Afghanistan and around the world. Pray for God's mercy, wisdom, and help. Pray for our President. America, our country, we are seeing the results of choosing to turn away from God, the principle of reaping what has been sown. America must pray and turn from our sin in order for God to hear from heaven and bless our land. Our hope is God and as a nation we must repent. America, indeed the world, needs for God to send revival.
Continue to pray for members Mike Cross, Denise Pitts, Betty Pitts, Larry Armstrong, Pastor and his family, Smiley's, Mr. McClure, Beth, those who are COVID-positive, and all who need our prayers. Pray for Dot McAllister, and our shut-in Lula Petty, health needs. Pray for those who have lost loved ones. Pray for souls to be saved. Pray for our churches, missionaries, and evangelist.
Join us Sunday mornings at 11 am for in-person services. All services are available on Facebook and YouTube.