On The Journey, Judy Bowman
God’s life in us
Grace. It’s something we hear about a lot. In songs and books and sermons. But what is grace? Could you explain it to someone who isn’t a Christian? Or, for that matter, to a fellow believer? In my experience, most folks have a pretty fuzzy notion of what grace really is. Unfortunately, lots of people use grace to describe a feeling that they experience in certain situations. Grace means feeling close to God, or experiencing consolation in prayer or feeling uplifted in worship.
In fact, grace isn’t a feeling or emotion at all. It’s the love and mercy of God, given freely and undeservedly to a believer. Grace is so fundamental to Christianity that St. Paul wrote that our relationship with Christ is “the gospel of the grace of God”(Acts 22:24). This grace is given to us first in Baptism, and then through the other Sacraments which Jesus instituted. There is actual grace and sanctifying grace, both of which justify and save us. “Grace is a participation in the life of God”(Catechism #1997). Grace is also that tugging of your heart to become more like Jesus. To love more, to forgive more, to seek forgiveness of your sins and to conform your heart to the Lord’s heart. It is supernatural because no one can do this without the grace of God.
We share the grace of God with others when we give His love away, just as freely and undeservedly as He loves us. When we are living in the grace of God, we can’t help but share it with others. It can’t be contained. Many years ago, I knew a priest whose presence was joyful, kind, forgiving, and powerful. I watched people blossom and grow in faith around him, like flowers nourished by the rain and the sun. I was one of them. I used to think that he chose people to befriend because he saw something special in us, but now I know I had things backward. We began to feel and behave differently because he treated us as if we were special. We were transformed by how he saw us. That’s how grace works among us.
We are transformed by how Christ sees us. To Him, we’re His beautiful child. No matter how broken we feel, no matter what our sins might be, no matter how many times we’ve tried before and failed—in His eyes, we’re more precious than gold. Under His gaze, our wounds are healed, our sins forgiven, our hope restored. Grace isn’t some magical pixie dust. Like the Catechism says, it’s participating in the very life of God. It’s undeserved intimacy in the life of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.
Grace is what gives us supernatural life. Without it, any hope for heaven is lost. When we confess our sins and receive Holy Communion, the grace that we receive is the life of God pulling us to His heart and giving us the strength and the will to lead others to Him as well. Like the priest I knew, a grace-filled life radiates love and encouragement, joy and acceptance. People will want what you have and will want to know how your life was transformed. Grace leads people to know God. What better way to spend your days here on earth than bringing other souls along on the road to heaven?
“Have you seen with the eyes of your soul how He looks at you with love?” — St. Teresa of Calcutta.
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
2021 Homecoming August 1st services was a wonderful time of celebration of God's love and kindness. Randy Bell, pastor and evangelist, presented the message from God's Word with the group Bond Servants bringing message in song. Brother Bell's message focused on God's grace and glory. Plenty of food and fellowship was had by everyone. We send a special invitation for you to also come worship and fellowship with us.
Pleasant Valley restarts the youth ministry tonight, Wednesday, August 4, at 7 pm. Make every effort to get your kids involved in the things of God. Brother Bell mentioned as a young person he was in a drug program. His parents “drug” him to every church service and it worked. Claim your child for God or Satan will get them for himself.
Continue to pray for members Mike Cross, Denise Pitts, Betty Pitts, Larry Armstrong, Pastor and his family, and all who need our prayers. Pray for Dot McAllister, and our shut-in Lula Petty, health needs. Pray for those who have lost loved ones. Pray for our churches, missionaries, and evangelist. Our country is in such desperate need of God, revival. Pray for our government, representatives, state and federal, who need our prayers. On every hand there is stress and turmoil, but nothing is impossible with God.
Most importantly, pray for souls to be saved. The world needs Jesus. God sent His Son to redeem all mankind from sin. Each person must make a choice. The gift of eternal life is provided by God's blood, love and kindness (grace). Through faith, confess your sin and believe the gospel that Jesus died, was buried, and arose again to give each sinner forgiveness and eternal life. Whatever situation you may be in at this moment you can find peace and help through the blood Christ shed precisely to redeem you from your sin now. Now is the only time anyone has. You have a choice, but you must choose. No one else can make it for you.
Join us Sundays at 11 am and 6 pm for in-person services. Wednesday night in-person services at 7 pm. All services are available on Facebook and YouTube.