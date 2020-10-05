On The Journey, Judy Bowman
A woman in Utah sees a figure of Jesus on the side of her barn. A Michigan family burns candles in front of a leather shoe on which they see the face of the Blessed Virgin. You’ve probably heard stories like this. Christ on a piece of toast. Mary in a water-stained concrete overpass.
We might find these stories funny or even shake our heads and wonder about the people involved. Psychologists tell us though that we’re hard-wired to see human faces in the things of the world. Wallpaper prints or linoleum patterns or leaves or rocks. Who hasn’t looked up at the sky and seen a face in the clouds?
Scientists say our brains see faces as part of an evolutionary adaptation to see and protect babies. We’re naturally drawn to faces because faces reveal our humanity in the midst of the dangers and chaos of the world around us.
Or maybe there’s another reason. Maybe it’s something much more profound than evolution and more miraculous than psychology. Maybe we see Jesus on a piece of toast because He created us to seek Him. And not just in church, but everywhere in the world. It’s His creation, after all. So it makes sense that we see Him or His mother in the world He made for us. Why wouldn’t we see God in the things of the world? It would seem much more miraculous if we didn’t see Jesus all over the place. When I run across one of those “Jesus in a water stain” pictures, I admit that most of the time, I can see Him, too.
Our hunger for God leads our heart to find Him. But we can never confuse seeing an appearance of an image of the Lord with an authentic relationship with Him. It’s like confusing pleasure with happiness. You can go to Mass every Sunday, support the work of the Church financially and with your talents, wear a crucifix around your neck and call yourself a Christian—but if you don’t know Jesus, you’re still lost. God made us to know Him. And we know Him by spending time with Him. Just like in any relationship, you get to know someone by talking, by listening and by being open and available to allowing them into your life. Your relationship deepens and matures as your hearts become vulnerable to one another. Prayer is the starting point. Reading the Gospels allows the life of Christ to unfold in words. Mass is the public prayer of the Church and frequent Holy Communion brings the very life of God into our hearts. We call this “grace.” We were made for it. Our lives have meaning through it. Our eternity depends on it.
Jesus says to us, “I have come that you may have life and have it to the fullest”(John 10:10). Imagine that for a moment. He came to earth as a little baby for us. Why? Because our first parents had broken our relationship with God and He loved us and missed us. He wanted us back with Him. And so He came. Why? So that we may have life. Life! Because without Him, all we have is existence—passing time in a body until death claims us. But with Christ comes life. We live with meaning and purpose. We awake from the stupor of our self-centeredness and inhale the rich, deep, everlasting essence of God’s love for us. We’re alive! Fullness of life, too. Not just merely life, but life to the full. Life lived for Christ and in Christ is fully-lived.
From a piece of toast to eternal happiness in the love of Jesus Christ — sometimes I wonder how my mind works. Perhaps you do, too. But if you’ve read this far, I think it’s a safe bet that you’re a fellow pilgrim on the journey with Christ. We are His disciples, set free through the Cross to love Him and our neighbor with a heart overflowing with His grace. He didn’t promise us an easy road, but He did promise to always be with us along the way. He made us to long for Him. He created us to yearn for His love and grace. And He wants nothing less than everything you are. Rejoice!
“You have made us for Yourself, O Lord, and our hearts are restless until they rest in You.” — St. Augustine
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Pleasant Valley Baptist invites you to in-person Sunday morning and evening worship services. You are always welcome. Services require social distancing, hand sanitizing, and mask wearing. Please join us worshipping the Lord while practicing recommended safety measures. Wednesday in-person services continue to be suspended, but can be watched on Facebook or YouTube. Come join with us in person as we study God's Word this coming Sunday.
During this time of COVID, it is difficult to provide safe activities. October 31st, 6-8 PM, PVBC will have a drive-by Trick or Treat to provide a safe environment for kids to participate. Everyone will remain in their cars. Workers will all be masked. Look forward to seeing you and your family for this fun event. Make plans now and mark your calendar!
Much to pray about. Please pray for these last days in which we are living and for souls to be saved. Be expecting Christ's return. Remember our country with the pandemic, economy, and social upheaval, our leaders, our citizens. Pray for the upcoming presidential election. The issue of abortion alone, murder of innocent babies, should be enough to make your decision. Our nation needs us to vote as God leads. Now, we have the appointing of a new Supreme Court Justice which will determine the future direction of the Court. President Trump and other leaders of our country need our prayers while they recover from COVID. Special requests are Denise Pitts, Betty Pitts brother and sister, Larry Armstrong, Dot McAllister, and for our pastor and his family. Pray for our shut-ins Carolyn Denton and Lula Petty and others with high risk situations. Pray for our churches, missionaries, and evangelists.
Pleasant Valley Baptist continues to live-stream Facebook and YouTube Sunday morning/evening services 11 AM , evening 6 PM, and streaming mid-week Bible study. Visit or view our services for encouragement from God's Word.