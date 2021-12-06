On The Journey, Judy Bowman
The cross at Bethlehem
We love the manger scene at Christmas, don’t we? Ever since St. Francis of Assisi made the first one in 1223, Christians of all sorts have loved seeing the tender scene of the stable at Bethlehem. Tiny Nativity sets on our coffee tables. Carved wooden family heirlooms under our Christmas trees. Large realistic statuary in front of the altar of our church. We love the sight of all the animals gathered into the stable around the manger. We see the shepherds there, running in from their flocks to worship the newborn baby. The angels who proclaimed His birth hover nearby, trumpets in hand, trailing banners that read, “Gloria In Excelsis Deo.” The sweet old man leaning on his staff must be St. Joseph. A misreading of Scripture sometimes places the three wise men in the Nativity scene too, though it was probably at least a couple of years later that they made their appearance. Every manger scene features the Blessed Virgin Mary looking down lovingly at her newborn son. Even the most spartan Christian denominations trot out a Nativity scene at Christmas. No one could object to these warm and fuzzy images. And then, there’s the baby—tiny and perfect and cooing up at His mother and foster father. Just looking at Him gives us a warm glow, a feeling that all is right with the world once more. We look at this idyllic scene and smile.
And yet to view His birth as only a kind of Disney cartoon filled with little lambs and singing cherubs is at least a misunderstanding and maybe even a heresy. This is not just the miracle of another birth to another poor couple in desperate circumstances. This is the Creator God Whose birth is cleaving creation in two. By being born as a baby, He is dividing time itself. We measure time as either before or after the Incarnation. This cooing infant has all the power and knowledge of the great “I AM” in Him from the moment of His conception. Fully human and fully divine, this newborn is the Word made flesh. Look closely at Him and you’ll see much more than just a babe in swaddling clothes.
Nestled in His mother’s lap in the stable, does He also imagine the last time she’ll hold Him, as He is taken down from the Cross? Looking around Him there in the manger, does He notice the donkey patiently chewing some hay nearby and does he see that other one that He’ll ride into Jerusalem for that last Passover? Does His borrowed stable remind Him of the borrowed tomb yet-to-be? Does He wonder why so many want to see Him in the crib, but so few will want to walk with Him to Golgotha? Crowds come to pray at His birth, but He knows that in Gethsemane, He’ll pray alone. The stable filled with love and homage will one day be a lonely hill, rocky and barren and full of suffering. Does the baby know this? Surely. And yet He chooses to come to us anyway. He comes to be one of us so that we can know how to be more like Him. He comes because He knows we have nowhere else to go and no one else who can save us. He comes because it is His Father’s will and He and the Father are One. He comes out of love because He IS Love. The baby in the manger is already sacrificing Himself for you and for me. The star shining so brightly overhead throws a shadow on His face, the shadow of a Cross. We can never truly know the joy of that Bethlehem night unless we also embrace with Him that long afternoon on Good Friday. Our beloved manger scenes at Christmas hold the promise of Easter morning within them, if we only choose to make the journey with our Savior. It begins here in Bethlehem as we kneel by the baby. Mary’s little lamb is already the Lamb of God “slain from the foundation of the world” (Revelation 13:8).
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
On Sunday, December 19, Pleasant Valley Baptist will again have the honor of having Wesley Crider, acclaimed Christian guitarists, as our guest for our Christmas celebration. Dinner will be after the morning service. Everyone is invited. We will also be having 3rd Annual Ugliest Sweater contest. Make plans now to attend. Enjoy wonderful, inspiring Christmas music, God breathed message, great food, fellowship, and fun. Be sure to be part of everything on this special day.
Pleasant Valley Baptist sends a special invitation for you to worship with us each and every week. It would be our honor to have you join with us.
Pastor's message Sunday morning focused on Isaiah 9:6, “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulders: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace”. Names are important. The only way you can change the evidence of your personal history is to change your name. God changed several names in the Bible, Abram to Abraham, Sarai to Sarah, Jacob to Israel, etc. Through those new names there were new hopes and new blessings.
This verse gives us a clear picture of Christ coming. He was given “unto us” for our benefit even though we are undeserving and turned our backs. We would rather choose sin than holiness and live our own lives to the fullest than surrender to serve God.
We are further told he will born a male child, declared by Gabrielle, the angel, to Mary and that his name was to be Jesus. He would grow and as a twelve-year-old would astonish all as he taught in the synagogue. Jesus would wax stronger, heal the sick, raise the dead, save many from sin, and be rejected. His blood would flow on the cross that everyone may have their sins covered. Death had no hold and Jesus would rise from death and ascend to heaven where He ever lives to make intercession for all who believe.
The first name of Jesus, mentioned in this verse, is Wonderful. We should be so overwhelmed by the gift God the Father has given to all mankind and to us personally. Acts 4:12 “Neither is their salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.” Further, John 3:16 “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life”. Jesus whose name is Wonderful is the Savior for you and for all mankind. What could be more wonderful than salvation from sin by the sacrifice given by God and provided by Christ. All who are saved are accepted, have assurance, and are going to heaven because of Christ, not good works of themselves. How wonderful is Christ to us with all the undeserved blessings in our lives. Even when we fail him, he is there ready to receive us with open arms. Christ is wonderful in his person, his preaching, his prayer, in his power, and in his purpose. Luke 19:10 tells us Jesus came to seek and save the lost. There is no god like the true God. He came to us when we could not come to him. He sought us when we did not seek him.
God forbid you should die today, but if you did, why should God allow you into heaven? There is only one answer and it is not your own righteousness (acts of good works), because no one is righteous. Isaiah 64:6 “But we are all as an unclean thing, and all our righteousness are as filthy (polluted) rags.” The only answer is Jesus, the sinless Savior. He alone is the way to heaven. What have you done with Jesus? By faith have you accepted Him as your Savior or rejected Him who will be your judge?
Continue to pray for members Mike Cross, Denise Pitts, Betty Pitts, Larry Armstrong, Pastor and his family, myself, Glenda Smiley and all who need our prayers. Pray for our shut-ins Dot McAllister and Lula Petty, health needs. Also, please pray for Wesley Crider's mother. Pray for those who have recently lost loved ones. Pray for our churches, missionaries, and evangelist. Pray one for another. Praise the Lord always.
Join us Sunday mornings at 11 am and evenings 6 pm for in-person services. Sunday services are available on Facebook and YouTube with Wednesday Bible study on Facebook at 7 pm.