On The Journey, Judy Bowman
“The voice of the world”
“There are days when you just don’t think you can go on. You’re exhausted but there’s no end to what you have to do. Each day is like a treadmill that’s running on high speed and it’s all you can do to keep up. If you could only have some time to rest, to recover, and to catch your breath. You don’t think you can make it anymore.” This is what the world says to you. But don’t listen to the world.
“You feel so bad that it had happened – that you had done it. What had you been thinking? It makes you feel so guilty and you hate remembering it. Who could ever love you if they knew about it? You hate yourself for it. There’s nothing you could do to make things right again. It’s like a terrible weight that you’re forced to carry all by yourself.” This is what the world says to you. But don’t listen to the world.
“She’s one of your closest friends, so you have to help her out with this. She needs your support. She says it would wreck her career right now. After all, it won’t be her first one. The whole thing will be over in just a few hours. You can drive her to her appointment and be home in time for dinner. It’s her body. And, after all, everyone says it’s just a clump of cells.” This is what the world says to you. But don’t listen to the world.
“You just can’t stand to listen to him anymore. He stands for everything you can’t and won’t tolerate. He believes his opinions are the only correct ones. Every election season is horrible because he disagrees with everything you say to him. How can anybody be that stupid? This friendship just isn’t worth it anymore.” This is what the world says to you. But don’t listen to the world.
“What a sexist pig! He must think that the only reason women exist in the world is for his pleasure. He could never view a woman as his intellectual equal. He won’t even have dinner alone with a woman, except for his wife. What a disrespectful attitude to women!” This is what the world says to you. But don’t listen to the world.
“She’s there every day on the sidewalk outside. Filthy, dirty, and smelling so bad it’s almost unbearable. There are shelters for people like her, so why won’t she go to one? You never put any money in her old coffee can. She’d probably just use it to buy a cheap bottle of wine. You wish she’d move to a different spot so you wouldn’t have to see her every day. What a waste!” This is what the world says to you. But don’t listen to the world.
How often do we listen to the voice of the world rather than to the words of our loving Savior? Perhaps because we allow the world to drone in through television and social media. We run from the silence in which we need to dwell in order to hear the whisper of God. But the Lord is always near us, longing to be heard and to listen; longing to reassure us of His love and forgiveness. There’s nothing we can do to make Him love us less; nothing we need fear from going to Him in repentance. He invites us to forgive others, to see and to support the poor among us, to stand up for life and for marriage. Only God can give us the peace and the rest that we’re looking for. Easter is the promise of His love fulfilled in the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. The sound of the stone rolling away from the tomb can silence the clamor and noise of the world, if we allow it. Listen for the His voice especially during these days of division and strife. He is peace. He is love.
“…in the world, you will have trouble. But take heart! I have conquered the world.” — John 16:33
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Pleasant Valley Baptist invites you to in-person Sunday morning and evening worship services. You are always welcome. Services require social distancing, hand sanitizing, and mask wearing. Please join us worshipping the Lord while practicing recommended safety measures. PVBC continues to have people returning to worship the Lord by attending in-person services. Wednesday in-person services continue to be suspended.
Studied fourth parable of seven in Matthew 13, the leaven. Each of these parables relates to a specific time in the kingdom and what the similar characteristic of that time will be. This was a particularly great message and teaching from God’s Word. It is a blessing to be able to still attend a church where the unadulterated truth of God’s Word is preached. People need to hear what God says, not some watered down message to make it pleasing to the flesh. Follow along with this study by watching on Facebook or YouTube. Better yet, come and join with us in person as the study will continue looking at the parables this coming Sunday.
PVBC had a fellowship BBQ lunch Sunday. All precautions for COVID-19 were in practice while serving food and eating. This pandemic has reaped havoc in our freedom to fellowship together as the family of God.
Much to pray about. Please pray for these last days in which we are living and for souls to be saved. Be expecting Christ’s return. Remember our country with pandemic, economy, and social upheaval, our leaders, our citizens. Pray for the upcoming presidential election. The issue of abortion alone, murder of innocent babies, should be enough to make your decision as God leads you in casting your vote. Special requests are Richard Comer (missionary), Debbie and Brian O’Neill, Denise Pitts, Larry Armstrong, Dot McAllister, and for our pastor and his family. Pray for our shut-ins Carolyn Denton and Lula Petty and others with high risk situations shut-in. Pray for our churches, missionaries, and evangelists. Ministries are finding it difficult with so many closings of services due to the virus.
Pleasant Valley Baptist continues to live-stream Facebook and YouTube Sunday morning/evening services 11 AM , evening 6 PM, and streaming mid-week Bible study. Visit or view our services for encouragement from God’s Word.