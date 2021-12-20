On The Journey, Judy Bowman
The King is coming
The King is coming. We need to be ready for Him. But there are so many problems that need our attention. Our country seems more divided than ever. Race relations are tense and seem to be growing worse. There’s an ongoing wave of sexual harassment in politics, media, and entertainment with no end in sight. Our government doesn’t seem to be able to get anything done these days. Our military men and women are suicidal at an alarming rate, our police officers are targets of violence. Terrorists of all kinds seek out innocent victims in schools, churches, shopping malls, and on our public streets. So many problems wherever you look.
The King is coming. We need to be ready for Him. There would be so many more of us here to greet Him, but we’ve allowed abortion to claim more than 60 million lives in America since 1973. Our culture sees the gift of life as an inconvenience that can be “fixed” by visiting a clinic for a “procedure.” Yet the wounds of this loss plague families for a lifetime. Abortion deadens our hearts to all kinds of suffering and abuse. When we don’t protect the most innocent and helpless among us, we shouldn’t be surprised by all the other abuse and violence in our country.
The King is coming. We need to be ready for Him. The Church that He left us for us is in need of repair. Fewer people fill the pews and many of our young people no longer believe in faith of any kind. There are thousands of denominations with new ones emerging and older ones dying off. Scandals plague His holy places and disillusion the faithful. Confusion and contradiction in teaching the Gospel sows more discontent and discouragement.
The King is coming. We need to be ready for Him. So many of us are imprisoned—some in jails, while many more are locked up by addictions. Drugs and alcohol put millions behind bars and are the sentences served by their families, too. How many children are punished by their parent’s addictions and are forced to live in poverty and uncertainty while one or both of their parents are absent? Communities are plagued with the crime that drugs bring with them. Our resources go to increasing our debt rather than addressing the causes of family breakdown.
The King is coming. We need to be ready for Him. The elderly among us are often lonely and isolated as families move around our country. They can struggle financially, but even more, they can struggle with feelings of being forgotten. Many live in nursing homes and receive few visitors. With loneliness comes depression and worsening physical health. It’s no wonder that suicide is a growing problem among elderly people who have found loneliness too hard to bear.
The King is coming. We need to be ready for Him. How we speak with one another reveals a lot. It shows our respect (or disrespect) for other people. It reveals our prejudices. It displays our wisdom (or ignorance). It uncovers our ability to discuss issues and opinions that differ from our own. Unfortunately these days, many of us are quick to disrespect others, to yell at them, or even to become violent, just because of someone else’s speech. We seem to have lost the ability to listen, to question, and to dialogue with others. This leaves us without a way to come together for understanding and compromise. We’re just making noise, and becoming impoverished as a country.
The King is coming. We need to be ready for Him. He came to us first as a helpless baby, born in poverty, to a young couple just beginning their lives together. He’ll come again as the King of Kings, at the end of time. Yet He also comes to us each day, into hearts who embrace Him and seek Him out. Advent is a time of anticipating His return, and remembering His birth. It’s also a time in which each one of us is called to examine our lives and to ask the King what we can do to make the world ready for Him. What can I do to prepare a way for Him? How can I be a light in the darkness? How can I be ready for the King?
“When once men recognize, both in private and in public life, that Christ is King, society will at last receive the great blessings of real liberty, well-ordered discipline, peace, and harmony.” -- Pope Pius XI (1857-1939)
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
A story is told of a man who was a guest at a wedding and prayed a marvelous prayer. He ended his prayer in the name of Jesus Christ. A little girl who was listening told her parents the man had said a naughty word. Sadly, most of the world only uses or knows the name of Jesus Christ as a curse word. Many today only have the concept of Jesus as another great prophet, preacher, or speaker. They have no understanding Jesus is The Mighty God. He is and still is God. Jesus is 100% God and 100% man. Jesus intercedes for man to God and for God to man. Only God can save souls and forgive sin. Jesus while on this earth forgave sins.
We should be so overwhelmed by the gift God the Father has given to all mankind and to us personally. Acts 4:12 "Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved." Further, John 3:16 "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life". What could be more wonderful than salvation from sin by the sacrifice given by God and provided by Christ. All who are saved are accepted in the beloved and are going to heaven because of Christ, not good works of themselves. Luke 19:10 tells us Jesus came to seek and to save those that are lost. He came to us when we could not come to him. He sought us when we did not seek him.
If today you had to stand before God and give an account of your life; why should God allow you into heaven? What might you say? Well, I did this or that in order to justify yourself before the holy God. There is only one answer and it is not your own righteousness (acts of good works), because no one is righteous. Isaiah 64:6 "But we are all as an unclean thing, and all our righteousness are as filthy (polluted) rags." The only answer is Jesus, the sinless Savior. Jesus is the God of salvation. He alone is the way to heaven. Jesus is the lamb of God. Revelation tells us overcomers will gain heaven only by "the blood of the lamb". What have you done with Jesus? By faith have you accepted Him as your Savior or rejected Him who will be your judge?
Continue to pray for members Mike Cross, Denise Pitts, Betty Pitts, Larry Armstrong, Pastor and his family, and all who need our prayers. Pray for our shut-ins Dot McAllister and Lula Petty, health needs. Also, please pray for Wesley Crider in the loss of his mother. Pray for those who have recently lost loved ones. Pray for our churches, missionaries, and evangelists. Pray for victims of the recent tornado. Pray one for another. Praise the Lord always.
Pleasant Valley Baptist sends a special invitation for you to worship with us each and every week. It would be our honor to have you join us Sunday mornings at 11 am and evenings 6 pm for in-person services. Sunday services are available on Facebook and UTube with Wednesday Bible study on Facebook at 7 pm.