On The Journey, Judy Bowman
“It's about us”
I recently read a list of complaints about the church which was written by a young man. It touched on the variety of factors which the author felt has led to young people feeling disengaged, disillusioned, disappointed, and just “dissed” by the church. He cited his list of issues as being central to understanding why so many millennials no longer attend church. The facts are that fewer people of ALL age groups attend church now and while young people often view their issues as unique, they’re not.
The truth is, at one time or another, we’ve all felt (and may continue to feel) as though our church wasn’t listening to us. That isn’t something unique to churches either. You’re going to feel ignored at work, at home, and among your friends. The church is made up of flawed and sinful people—like you and me. My advice to you is: get over it. If you feel ignored, speak up. Volunteer. You don’t need an invitation to give your time and money to a ministry or project. Just do it. Most churches are chronically in need of more helping hands. You won’t be ignored for long if you’re showing up to help.
The author despairs that the church isn’t doing enough to help the poor. This might be true for his particular church, but churches do an enormous amount of charitable work. They feed, clothe, educate, and provide medical care to millions of people around the world every single day. If you are in a church that isn’t doing enough for the poor, then start doing it yourself. Open a food bank. Start a soup kitchen. Organize a clothes closet. The poor are always with us and we can always do more to help them.
He bemoans that his church is not welcoming to newcomers. Does he make it a point to introduce himself to those he doesn’t know? Has he ever invited a visitor for coffee after church? Does he stand at the door and shake hands, hand out bulletins, offer directions or answer questions before church begins?
The author says that young people want to feel valued. Who doesn’t? We all want to feel that we matter and that we’re contributing members of something greater than ourselves. But this doesn’t happen automatically. Your church can’t value or appreciate someone they don’t know. Are you attending church services? Have you volunteered for ministry service? Have you ever attended a Bible study, a church picnic, or a planning meeting? We have to be willing to sacrifice ourselves for our church, just as Jesus sacrificed everything for her.
The article goes on to list all the things “the church” could do to improve and to change. The truth is the church is you, it’s me, it’s all of us. If the church has problems, it’s because I have problems. If the church needs help, it’s because I need help. It’s easy to say that you’re not getting anything out of church. The real issue is: what am I bringing to the church? Do I lay myself and my life at His altar and pray that He will use me to enrich His church?
“We are forbidden to neglect the assembling of ourselves together. Christianity is already institutional in the earliest of its documents. The Church is the Bride of Christ. We are members of one another.” — C.S. Lewis
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Easter Sunday storms brought great loss and sorrow to many in our area. We need to pray for them as they go through this ordeal. Even in great loss, God is good. Things can be replaced but loved ones cannot. Give thanks for those you have in your life. Thank God for His mercy and grace. If you are saved by God's grace, pray and witness to those you love, who may not be saved. Pray none will be eternally lost but will spend eternity in heaven with the Lord by His grace through faith in Him.
Pleasant Valley Baptist has suspended all gatherings until further notice. This is an effort to do our part in helping to curb the spread of Coronavirus. This decision is not made lightly while reverencing our need and command to not forsake our gathering together. Looking forward to when we can meet together again.
So much to pray for and about. Remember our country, our leaders, our citizens. Remember those who are sick, alone, and grieving. Pray for our churches, missionaries, and evangelist. Remember to pray for all the request mentioned in our live stream. Pray everyone will humble themselves before God and call on Him. REVIVAL IS SO NEEDED
Pleasant Valley Baptist will live-stream FB morning services 11AM ,evening 6PM, and Wednesday Bible study. Services can also be viewed on YouTube. Be sure to view our services for the encouragement from God's Word we all need. If you missed on Sunday, please watch recorded services at your convenience. Until we are able to meet together again in God's house, be sure to worship with us via technology and trust the Lord as He provides our needs and protection. PTL!