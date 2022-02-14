On The Journey, Judy Bowman
A history of faith
I was tired. We'd been walking through the city all morning over rough, cobblestone streets. The church seemed like a good place to take a break. On this cool fall day, the other tourists were few and far between. As we opened one of the large front doors to slip inside, we left behind the noise of the streets for the quiet darkness of this beautiful old church. Begun in 1652, the Church of St. Agnes was erected on the site where the Saint met her death. Agnes was a beautiful young girl whose loveliness had attracted the attention of a Roman judge. But Agnes wasn't interested in him or anyone else. She was a Christian and had renounced marriage in favor of a life dedicated to God. Her attitude angered the judge and he had Agnes arrested and dragged naked through the streets to a brothel, where he and his friends planned to rape her. Agnes prayed and as she did, her long hair grew miraculously longer and thicker so as to cover her nakedness and preserve her modesty. In the end, she was burned at the stake and beheaded. Her death on January 31, 304 A.D. had taken place on the very spot where her church now stands.
Built in the Baroque style, St. Agnes' Church is filled with marble and frescoes. Large Corinthian columns of red marble flank the long center aisle to the altar rail and sanctuary. It's as if the columns invite visitors to come inside and walk down the aisle. So we did. The other few people inside were quietly examining the frescoes on the side walls or were seated in the pews at prayer. We could smell incense from an earlier Mass still lingering in the cool air. The marble floor was a work of art in itself--delicate inlaid patterns of crosses and medallions of flowers made of different kinds and colors of marble. As we approached the altar, I was struck by the beauty of the altar rails. Missing now from most Catholic churches, for centuries people would kneel at railings like these to receive Holy Communion. Here the rails were still in place just in front of the raised altar platform. So we knelt down to pray.
The moment my knees touched the marble kneeler, I noticed something unusual. Rather than feeling a straight, flat piece of stone, my knees settled into a marble “valley” or trough. I looked down in surprise and I could actually see it running the length of each altar rail. And then I realized what it was. It was where thousands of pairs of knees over hundreds of years had worn the marble away. It took my breath. Kneeling there in front of the tabernacle, I knew I was in the presence of Christ in the Holy Eucharist. I imagined generation upon generation of other believers kneeling there like me, believing the same truth. I remembered the words of St. Paul: “...at the name of Jesus, every knee should bend..”(Philippians 2:22). On my knees in this holy place, I knelt in front of Love. I thanked God for my many blessings and for leading us into this beautiful old church. I prayed to have the faith of St. Agnes, who loved Christ with all her heart and soul. I asked St. Agnes to pray for me, too, just as I would ask a friend on earth to pray for me. I prayed for all those souls who had knelt in this same place over the centuries and for all those who would come after me, their knees on this same piece of worn marble. I imagined the angels in Heaven with Jesus, kneeling around Him and His holy throne. Like us, they were kneeling before their Creator in praise and thanksgiving. On my knees there, the communion of the Saints felt very close and very very real. Sometimes God reveals Himself to us in amazing ways, like the witness of a holy Saint willing to die for her faith in Christ. And sometimes His great love is felt in the cool smoothness of a simple marble kneeler. May our hearts always be open to his presence in our lives, however, He shows Himself. Amen.
“Come, let us worship and bow down; let us kneel before the Lord, our Maker.” — Psalm 95:6
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Agape love
Our minds are a little more focused on the subject of love, because of Valentine's Day. Pastor's love message focused on God's Agape love. Agape love is a giving love not a taking love. God didn’t just give some of himself, He gave all. John 3:16 tells us “God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish but have everlasting life”. The world. Not just the saved or the “good”, for there is none righteous. God loves the world, all mankind. No exclusions. “It is not God's will that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance” (2 Peter 3:9). The sum of man's soul equals unrighteousness. We should strive to love everyone with agape love. A giving of one's self, love not expecting anything. You can give without loving but you can't love without giving. Love is measured by how much you give. Bible (John 1) tells us “God is love”. The only way God could stop loving is if He stopped being God.
Continue to pray for members Mike Cross, Denise Pitts, Betty Pitts, Pastor and his family, and all who need our prayers. Pray for our shut-in Dot McAllister with health needs. Pray about Covid and be safe. Pray for those who have recently lost loved ones. Pray for our churches, missionaries, and evangelist. Pray about the possible Russian invasion into Ukraine and all the world struggles. Remember to praise the Lord always.
Pleasant Valley Baptist sends a special invitation for you to worship with us each and every week. It would be our honor to have you join with us Sunday mornings at 11 am and evenings 6 pm for in-person services. Sunday services are available on Facebook and YouTube with Wednesday Bible study in-person and on Facebook. Feel free to check on Facebook for any change of services due to Covid. God's blessings to all!