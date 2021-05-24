On The Journey, Judy Bowman
The wounds of Christ
There’s an old saying that goes no matter what we humans have accomplished on this earth, there are only 5 that are eternal. What are they? The five wounds of Christ. All of the Savior’s love for you and for me is revealed in those wounds. His pierced hands and feet and the gash in His side made by the Roman soldier’s spear shout out: “I love you and I forgive you!” These wounds that we made with our sins are in heaven today. The angels and the saints are gazing upon them now as Christ sits with His Father in glory on the throne. Of all the wonders of this world, Christ chose His wounds to take back home with Him. They are precious beyond price and we should treasure them for what they are.
Catholics have a long and rich devotion to the Sacred Wounds of our Lord. We love the Crucifix of Christ with Jesus’ Body as a holy reminder of His sacrifice and love. We kneel and pray before the Crucifix just as if we were before Him on that Good Friday noon in Jerusalem. Those hours he spent wounded for us on the Holy Cross are the “high point” of His life on earth. As the Servant, He literally poured out His life to save you and me. In His wounds, Christ is most truly and fully- revealed. “For this reason I came into the world (John 12:23). His wounds are the most intense revelation of His relationship with the Father. In them we see the full unfolding of God’s plan for our redemption, laid before the foundation of the world. The wounds are perfect sacrificial love–agape–which holds nothing back and offer nothing less than everything.
Other Christians sometimes think we Catholics have a kind of morbid fascination with the wounded Christ perpetually hanging in agony on the crucifixes in our churches and on the chains around our necks. They might prefer the bare cross instead. But I think when they do this, they’re missing out. They see the suffering Christ and want to move on to Easter morning, putting Good Friday in the past. But in truth, Christ’s perfect love for us is an ongoing sacrifice—a total and constant giving of the Son to the Father, for our sake. The wounds of Christ are the slaying of the Lamb. He lives in a state of holocaust, not as a mere historical moment in 33 A.D., but as His state of being, inside and outside of time. This is why the Mass is a re-presentation of Christ’s ongoing sacrifice, not merely a symbolic remembrance of a meal shared with His friends. This is why His wounds, and what they are and what they mean, should be ever-present to us.
His wounds are nothing less than life itself for us for from them spilled His Most Precious Blood, our salvation and our hope. In this way, the Sacred Wounds are the “porta caeli”, the doorway to heaven. St. Paul knew this to be true. When he wrote to the church in Corinth, he emphasized the sacrifice, the woundedness of Jesus. “When I came to you, announcing to you the testimony of Christ, I did not bring exalted words or lofty wisdom. For I did not judge myself to know anything among you except Jesus Christ and Him crucified” (I Corinthians 2:2). Through His wounds we receive the New Covenant of the Lamb and the graces we need for salvation. From His wounded side flowed the blood and water (the Eucharist and Baptism) and the Church is mystically born in these two Sacraments.
Over the centuries, many saints have venerated the Sacred Wounds, from St. Bernard of Clairvaux to St. Francis of Assissi and his friend, St. Clare. St. Thomas Aquinas wrote extensively about Christ’s wounds. But it’s in “The Imitation of Christ” by Thomas à Kempis where us “struggling” saints can read a valuable lesson. “If you cannot soar up as high as Christ sitting on His throne, behold Him hanging on His Cross.” Thomas encourages us to rest in Christ’s wounds, to abide in them, to hide ourselves in them. I’m not a philosopher and I’m certainly no theologian. But I can behold Christ on His Cross and when I do, I know how much He loves me. I know my sins wounded Him and I know His loving sacrifice is saving me from what I truly deserve. In His wounds I see His glory and His victory over sin and death. And if Jesus did so much for me and loves me so much that He keeps the wounds I gave Him and has them still in His Body at this moment in heaven—can’t I spend a few moments thanking Him prayer?
“…by His wounds we are healed…” — Isaiah 53:5
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Pastor Flood's messages are always true to God's Word. Sunday morning's message, Revelation 12, concerns mid-tribulation events on God's timetable. Scripture teaches that it is during this period Satan will be cast from and barred from having access to the throne of God. We know he presently has access because scripture tells us he is the accuser of Christians. Satan came to do battle. He has throughout time done all he can do to ruin God's plan for mankind. Satan came to blind and to blame, He wants to be God, rule his own kingdom, and take as many souls with him as possible. He knows his days are short. In God's timetable, time is short. Soon Christ will come (Rapture) to take all believers to be with Him in heaven. After a time, He will return to earth to establish His earthly kingdom bringing all believers with Him. You must decide to accept Christ or reject Him in this life. If you will be saved, confess your sin, believe in Christ's finished work on the cross, His resurrection, and personally receive Christ into your life by faith. This is God's plan to reconcile all mankind to Himself and give them eternal life. Today, not tomorrow is the day to be saved. None are guaranteed tomorrow.
Continue to pray for members Mike Cross, Denise Pitts, Betty Pitts, Pastor and his family, and all who need our prayers. Pray for the McAllister family in the sudden death of Rick. Pray for our shut-ins, Carolyn Denton and Lula Petty. Pray for those who have lost loved ones. Pray for our churches, missionaries, and evangelist. Pray for our government, representatives, state or federal, who desperately need our prayers. Our country is in desperate need of prayer and a turning back to God. America has greatly strayed from God and the principles it once valued. Most importantly, pray for souls needing to be saved with time growing short.
