Last week (Feb. 24-28), the Senate officially passed the halfway point of the legislative session after convening for Legislative Days 17 through 21. As we get closer to Crossover Day, committees will have increasingly aggressive agendas of bills to consider and the Senate will take up a growing number of legislation for a vote on the floor. The budget is still at the forefront of our minds, but we took time the week to address a few key areas of importance to our state.
Healthcare was a particular focus last week and the Senate passed a few bills that would limit instances of “surprise billing” and increase price transparency in healthcare. “Surprise billing” occurs when a patient receives medical care from a healthcare provider they believed to be in-network, but throughout the course of their treatment, they were exposed to certain doctors or facilities that were out-of-network leading to bills much higher than the patient had anticipated. Senate Bill 359 would take the consumer out of the middle of disputes over healthcare costs and sets up a negotiation process for insurers and providers to settle price discrepancies.
To further address the ambiguity often associated with the cost of healthcare, the Senate passed Senate Bill 303, known as the “Georgia Right to Shop Act.” This bill would require insurance companies to publicly post the average cost for certain treatments and procedures, along with a quality rating. This will allow consumers to shop for the healthcare that meets their financial needs and would eliminate any uncertainty as to exactly how much a procedure would cost.
In addition to healthcare, increasing public safety across the state was also a theme last week. When disasters or emergency situations occur, local law enforcement agencies are often strained to efficiently serve their communities. Senate Bill 341 would allow qualified retired peace officers and correctional officers to assist local public safety officers in emergency situations, granting our localities greater flexibility in ensuring public safety and giving our retired officers additional opportunities to serve our state.
We also passed a bill that would strengthen our rural fire departments, who provide services which the majority of Georgians depend upon. Senate Bill 342 would establish the Georgia Volunteer Fire Service Council and establish a certification process and outline requirements for volunteer firefighters. As a former firefighter and fire chief, I know the important role they play in keeping our communities safe and I was proud to see both of these measures pass the Senate last week.
Friday, March 6, represents an important deadline for the Senate, the final day to pass bills out of their respective committees in order for them to be heard on the Senate Floor by Crossover Day. If a bill does not make it out of committee by then, the legislation is unlikely to be passed. Due to this cutoff, Senate committees will meet for extended hours and likely hold additional hearings in order to vet and discuss the many bills they have been assigned.
If you have any questions about any legislation or if you have any other thoughts or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to my office.