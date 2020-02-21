After taking last week to closely examine the budget proposals of our state agencies, the Senate returned for four more legislative days and made substantial progress on a number of important pieces of legislation. While the budget is still at the front of everyone’s minds, we cannot neglect our other obligations as members of the General Assembly to pass legislation to make Georgia as great as it can be.
This week, I had the opportunity to present several of my bills in committee. Due to the various backgrounds of members of the legislature and the fact that we serve on several committees, it is impossible for each senator to be a subject matter expert in every policy area. Because of this, we often rely on the information provided to us by those who present to our committees and trust them to supply us only with facts. However, there is no rule or policy that requires those who come testify before a committee to tell the truth. Senate Resolution 459 would require individuals who testify before the Senate to do so honestly and provides mechanisms where if an individual lies consistently, they can be held accountable. No action was taken on this resolution this week, but I am hopeful to gather additional input from my colleagues to iron out any disagreements so legislators can do their jobs effectively.
The Senate also passed a number of important bills and resolutions this week. Senate Bill 335 addresses one of the most critical needs in our state: foster care. Unfortunately, Georgia has a high number of children in our foster care system. SB 335 would open the door for more children to find a loving, stable home by reducing some of the mandated training requirements for prospective foster parents, adding certain data collection and tracking procedures for the Clerk of the Juvenile Court and would allow the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services to contract with more child placing agencies to increase the options a child has to find a home. This is a great bill that will not only help our children find good homes, but also support foster parents who have a passion for helping children in need.
While these are just a few of the important bills the Senate discussed this week, we are constantly working on legislation to improve the lives of all Georgians. Next week will be a busy one, as the Senate is scheduled to meet for five legislative days. These days will surely be active for each senator, as each day puts us closer to the important Crossover Day deadline. If there is ever anything I can do for you, please do not hesitate to reach out to my office. I am here to serve you.