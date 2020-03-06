With the halfway point firmly behind us, the Senate was busy this week vetting legislation in our committees in preparation for Crossover Day. We also made progress on a number of important legislative priorities, including passing the amended budget for the 2020 fiscal year. With our remaining days dwindling, we are making the most out of each moment in order to consider all pieces of legislation that will have a meaningful impact on our state.
The biggest piece of legislation we took up this week was the Amended Budget for the 2020 fiscal year (AFY 2020). The amended budget is based on an estimate of around $27.3 billion and makes a few adjustments to the version the legislature passed last year. After working through our Appropriations subcommittees and thoroughly analyzing the numbers, the Senate and the House were able to restore many of the budget cuts we anticipated having to make this year. With the AFY 2020 budget completed, our attention will now turn towards working on the general budget for the 2021 Fiscal Year.
In Georgia and across the country, we have seen the cost of healthcare rise exponentially. The legislature has worked urgently to resolve this issue and has made substantial progress. However, we also recognize that there are other common-sense ways we can reduce the cost of healthcare, such as by engaging in a healthier lifestyle. Senate Resolution 645, which I sponsored, would call on the Georgia Building Authority to look into the possibility of creating a wellness center inside an existing, vacant structure near the state Capitol. The facility would give state employees a place to exercise and have access to a nurse during work hours. This measure will be both a beneficial incentive to help retain employees, but also a great way to promote a healthier lifestyle, while driving down healthcare costs.
Over the summer, Governor Brian Kemp and other education officials held a series of listening sessions with educators across Georgia to have conversations about areas our state can improve in terms of childhood education. One of the most prominent suggestions voiced was related to the overwhelming amount of standardized tests children are required to take. These recommendations were taken seriously and led to the introduction of Senate Bill 367, which passed the Senate on Monday. SB 367 would remove five state-mandated tests from the curriculum and grant our schools additional flexibility in when tests may be administered. The goal of our education system should be to produce intelligent and productive citizens, not to teach students only the material they need just to pass a test. This bill will help our state meet that goal.
Finally, I want to mention a few bills that will assist some of our bravest Georgians retire with dignity. Senate Bill 248 deals with our firefighters and would increase the maximum monthly retirement benefits they may collect by $60 each month, if they retired prior to July 1, 2020. Similarly, Senate Bill 249 would increase the monthly payment for retirees under the Peace Officers’ Annuity and Benefit Fund from $17.50 to $25.15 per month, as well as add jail officers to the list of those eligible to receive benefits under the Fund. Both of these bills will give increased peace of mind and financial security to those who dedicated their lives to protecting lives and property across the state.
Next week, the Senate will convene for one of our busiest days of the year: Crossover Day. All of the long hours we spent in committee over the last few weeks was in preparation for the marathon of votes the Senate will participate in on Crossover, which will take place on March 12. With dozens of bills and resolutions eligible, it will be up to the members of the Senate Rules Committee to determine which legislation will receive a vote on the Senate Floor. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to my office.