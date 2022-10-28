It’s been said that gratitude is the solution to many of life’s woes. With the Thanksgiving coming up, it might be a good time to sit down with pen and paper -- and maybe some family members or friends -- and draw up a list of things you are grateful for. Maybe 22 items would be a good goal, for the year 2022.
Clean drinking water. According to the World Health Organization, “two billion people lack access to safely managed drinking water at home.” Be thankful every time you down a glass of H20.
Indoor plumbing. If you’ve never gone camping and shared a pit toilet with a giant spider, you may not appreciate this as much. Nearly 60% of the world’s population lacks indoor plumbing.
Heat. As winter approaches, most of us are fortunate enough to be able to flip a switch to warm up our houses. Much of the world battles cold every winter like it’s a war. They must accumulate enough wood or coal -- or in some places animal dung -- to burn and heat their homes.
Air conditioning. As with heat, Americans have many more options for cooling their homes than much of the heat-laden world where temperatures and humidity grind work to a screeching halt at times and diseases that thrive in heat cost people their health.
Freedom. According to Freedom House, in 2020, only 29 countries in the world were defined as democracies. We are lucky to live in one of them.
Food. Billions of people in the world spend major portions of their days trying to find enough food to keep their families alive. The U.S. benefits from well-stocked grocery stores, restaurants, food pantries, soup kitchens, government food assistance and more.
Family. If you have family you love and who love you, you are blessed indeed.
Friends. A good friend is worth their weight in gold.
Pets. Anyone who has pets they love knows how much it enriches their lives.
The list could go on and on, from small to large things, from general to specific things. You might be thankful for a warm coat, a compliment from a stranger, the opportunity to help someone else, a beautiful sunrise or sunset, a good book, some beautiful music, a call from a friend, a delicious meal, seasons, a decent job, helpful medicines.
Once you’re feeling full of gratitude, you’re ready to see how you can make other people’s lives better -- a compliment, a meal, a few dollars, a thank you.
Gratitude makes your life better and the lives of those you associate with better.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.