Outhouse

Much of the world lacks indoor plumbing, something most Americans have and can be thankful for.

 Contributed

It’s been said that gratitude is the solution to many of life’s woes. With the Thanksgiving coming up, it might be a good time to sit down with pen and paper -- and maybe some family members or friends -- and draw up a list of things you are grateful for. Maybe 22 items would be a good goal, for the year 2022.

Clean drinking water. According to the World Health Organization, “two billion people lack access to safely managed drinking water at home.” Be thankful every time you down a glass of H20.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

