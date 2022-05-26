The day before our recent elections, two Walker County district commissioners decided to try to implement a change in the form of county government which the citizens will not vote on.
For decades, Walker County was governed by a sole commissioner. Following years of hard work and determination from many citizens and groups in Walker County to simply get this issue on the ballot, the voters of Walker County overwhelmingly approved a change.
Voters established four part-time district commissioners and one full-time chairman elected at large. The elected chairman handles executive duties and the day-to-day. The four district commissioners are charged with addressing the needs of residents and setting the direction of the county through legislative and policy-making actions.
I am the first to admit that there is no perfect way to make decisions in any form of government. Nothing will please everyone. Our form of government separated power for a reason and the district commissioners have a lot of power. The district commissioners even have the power to oversee the chairman in day-to-day functions of the county. This power can be exercised through policy-making. Each district commissioner is authorized to propose a resolution or ordinance on any subject, and if two other commissioners vote in favor, it must be followed to the letter by the chairman.
They can pass a resolution directing the chairman to create a way of publishing the county's financial transactions every month. A sort of open checkbook that many governments use to be transparent. A district commissioner can draft resolutions and ordinances to hold anyone in this government accountable for their actions, and they have the power to make every transaction and conversation in this county completely transparent. If the commissioners drafted an ordinance, they could establish a civil merit system for hiring and firing county employees that would make sure no political favors or punishments are handed out.
The examples above are just a small sample of the power the district commissioners have over the chairman. Commissioners Askew and Blakemore have decided not to bother developing a resolution or drafting an ordinance to do any of that, or anything that would provide the citizens with greater insight into their frustration with the form of government voters approved and they were elected to. Instead they plan on changing the entire structure of our county government and hiring a manager to run the day-to-day activities under their direction and control while the chairman remains (and was paid) and functions as well-paid figurehead.
It is no secret that I was among chairman Whitfield's harshest and most vocal critics. In fact, I ran twice against him. Clearly, I do not agree with many of his past decisions or how he does certain things. However, my criticism is not personal. Nor is my defense of his office or position. Any time I feel the government is not working in our best interest, regardless of whether the person in power is a friend or not, I will speak out. Sometimes, standing up for what is right means hurting a friend's feelings.
Mr. Askew and Mr. Blakemore are two people that I consider friends, and we have had long conversations and almost always agree, but this is not what needs to be done, not this way. Whatever problems they have in the current structure, they can be addressed in that structure.
Take the issue of county employee hiring, in particular department heads. The board can create a policy to treat department heads like cabinet-level officials of the federal government. Nominations to be heads of departments can come from the chairman, but those nominees need to be approved by the district commissioners. This would ensure that district commissioners have input on hiring and firing decisions at the top, without encouraging or allowing cronyism.
I'm sure these two commissioners have spent a great deal of time on this issue. I am also sure that a lot of money has been spent already on this scheme. An outside attorney has already studied the issue and drafted the two page document released Monday regarding the change in forms of government and will be at the commissioners meeting to present it. What is the price tag for taxpayers on all that?
I do not know how the other commissioners feel about this subject but I am asking the two commissioners that put this on the agenda to not circumvent the people of this county. We were the ones that voted for the type of government that we wanted moving forward in Walker County in 2018. The citizens do not need a government that can change when the next Board of Commissioners comes in and decides that they do not like it. Citizens and businesses need stability and continuity.
The bottom line is this: the person that the citizens voted to serve as chairman and manager of Walker County should be the chairman and manager of Walker County until the voters decide otherwise.