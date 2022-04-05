What is China up to? They declared that their goal is world dominance. They are ramping up military spending, ICBM deployments, militarizing artificial islands, testing space weapons, and a hypersonic weapon. They are destroying Hong Kong’s freedom, while threatening Taiwan. They are spreading a deadly virus and lying about that. They are manipulating world trade, and trafficking fentanyl. Now what?
China’s latest move is edging toward control of food production by buying up and dominating America’s farmland. This is not just a passing fancy. It is something we cannot ignore.
The facts are striking, yet one hears nothing from Congress or Biden on this. Beyond seeking to monopolize the production of semiconductors, supply chains, and minerals, China is creating a dependence on the food supply. How?
China’s overseas investment in food-producing acreage has grown tenfold in the last ten years. By the start of 2020, Chinese owners controlled about 192,000 agricultural acres in the U.S., worth $1.9 billion, including land used for farming, ranching and forestry according to the Agriculture Department. China is on a roll to acquire food producers in America’s Heartland.
Legislation is being introduced to reduce U.S. dependence on China for our food. Led by Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) and Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA), one bill would bar businesses owned by the Chinese government from buying U.S. farmland and participating in USDA programs. Bipartisan, it cleared the House in 2021 as part of the funding for USDA.
As the Chinese Covid pandemic has erupted and meat availability in the U.S. hit snags, China shipped U.S. production of pork to China. Is that a big deal? Absolutely! It indicates a new vulnerability and a national security issue. One of the largest pork producers is owned by China — Smithfield.
As China gobbles up food production globally, the signs are ominous. Food control by the Chinese is not yet a threat, but that could change. We are dependent on China for many significant products, such as pharmaceuticals. A reason to panic? Yes! A reason to stay vigilant and focused on Communist China’s actions and intentions? Yes!
Most pharmaceuticals and 80% of the ingredients used in prescription drugs come from China. There are 120 vital drugs and only half have any domestic production. There are certainly concerns over how much control China has over the U.S. pharmaceutical supply chain. China has a long-term strategy of lowering costs to drive U.S. drug manufacturing out of business. This must stop. Centralization of the pharmaceutical supply chain in a single country makes critical medical supplies vulnerable to interruption—whether by mistake or design.
In addition, quality is an issue with drugs and ingredients from China, which was seen in last year’s recall of blood pressure medications. Much of America’s health not only depends on diet and exercise, but also on our relations with China. If our supply was to be cut off, many of our citizens would die. This is a deliberate vulnerability.
China is making strategic decisions to drive the U.S. pharmaceuticals out of business so that they have tactical control over critical supplies of drugs and drug companies. The entire U.S. healthcare market for generic drugs has moved offshore to China. Almost no one is making generics in the U.S. Most of the drugs that we take are generics.
China manufactures 40% of all of our imports, including 85% of the rare-earth minerals, and 70% of our shoes. China knows precisely what they’re doing and they’re incredibly good strategists. They’ve selected the industries for their future and they have a plan.
Learn from history. It teaches us that a strong military is important for a country to grow from being big to being strong.
A powerful military is the way to steer clear of the fixation that war is unavoidable between an emerging power (China) and a ruling power (America). A rising China is on course to collide with a steadfast America. The consequence of this competition was recognized by the historian Thucydides, who wrote: “It was the rise of Athens and the fear that this instilled in Sparta that made war inevitable.”
To prevent a hot war, the U.S. and China must prevent inflated fears and misunderstandings about changing power relations. A cold war is already under way. Can the Biden administration, which doesn’t have a handle on international affairs, prevent Beijing from starting a hot one?
China’s navy is building warships at a frequency not seen since World War II, as Beijing delivers threats against Taiwan. Pentagon officials is warning that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait sometime this decade. The risks to the world of the two superpowers clashing rather than cooperating is real. Beijing is an ambitious power, determined to make China whole again by reuniting Taiwan with the mainland. This sounds exactly like Putin’s desire in the Ukraine. We see what this led to.
China wants to grab regional primacy as a stepping-stone to global power. China is willing to pick a very costly fight with a single enemy to teach the world a lesson of China’s power, as they did in Korea and Vietnam. Today, Beijing might be convinced to participate in this sort of aggression in multiple arenas. China has a military of over 4 million soldiers, while we have 2 million. And once the shooting starts, the tensions for escalation are likely to be severe.
America has its problems, one of which is undeniably the rise of China and the challenge it presents to U.S. dominance in the Pacific and even on a global level. President Biden is not capable of dealing aggressively with China as we have witnessed.