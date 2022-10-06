Raphael Warnock supports the killing of children — unborn children. Warnock actively opposes any limits on abortion, including cruel late-term abortions up to the moment of birth and even infanticide. Warnock has been the senior pastor of Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church and a hypocrite. Life is a gift from God. (Genesis 9:6; Psalm 36:9)

We all know that the Democratic Party supports abortion. So, you can add Marcus Flowers and Stacey Abrams to the pro-abortion supporters. A baby is not a blob of tissue. A baby never was a blob of tissue. A baby is a human being. A baby is not part of the baby’s mother. Though a baby resides in her body, a baby is a separate person.

Len Calderone is a constitutional conservative who lives in Rossville. He can be reached at lencalderone1942@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In