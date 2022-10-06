Raphael Warnock supports the killing of children — unborn children. Warnock actively opposes any limits on abortion, including cruel late-term abortions up to the moment of birth and even infanticide. Warnock has been the senior pastor of Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church and a hypocrite. Life is a gift from God. (Genesis 9:6; Psalm 36:9)
We all know that the Democratic Party supports abortion. So, you can add Marcus Flowers and Stacey Abrams to the pro-abortion supporters. A baby is not a blob of tissue. A baby never was a blob of tissue. A baby is a human being. A baby is not part of the baby’s mother. Though a baby resides in her body, a baby is a separate person.
By voting for any Democrat, voters are killing the future of America.
Are you better off today than you were two years ago? Inflation is skyrocketing. Any increase in wages or Social Security was wiped out by inflation, which is at a 40-year high, and is impacting everything. Raises are an illusion. Since April of 2020, inflation has worn away our purchasing power by more than 12%.
The Fed is increasing interest rates, causing credit card rates to escalate and mortgage rates to go over 6.7%. Housing prices are declining and many buyers are being squeezed out of the housing market. This is weighing heavily on the financial markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell from a high of over 35,000 in January of last year, and is now down to 30,274. The Dow closed its third straight quarter of decline — the worst decline in the first nine months of a calendar year in twenty years.
The S&P is having its fifth worst start to a year in history, according to Compound Capital Advisors — and the S&P is looking at its largest annual drop in 14 years. Goldman Sachs recently cut its year-end target for the S&P 500 by 16%. This is bad news for seniors as they are facing a sizable loss of their retirement savings.
Families are going to have to accept higher prices for as long as inflation lasts. There is also a good chance that a recession is in our future. In the past 70 years, when inflation has been this high and unemployment as low as it is, a recession has followed. Six out of the last seven recessions were preceded by spikes in the price of gasoline. Talk about gasoline. Where are owners of electric cars in central Florida going to charge their vehicles?
According to a 2018 report from the Georgia Budget & Policy Institute, 377,000 illegal aliens live in Georgia compared to 260,000 legal immigrants with green cards. It appears that new evidence shows that more than 10,300 illegal votes were cast in Georgia in the November 2020 general election. These are illegals voting for Democrats.
Warnock is running a ruthless ad campaign against Herschel Walker. It appears that the information in the ads have been taken out of context, which is typical when screening degrading ads. Since Warnock has done poorly in representing Georgia in Washington, he is unable to run ads that tell the voters of his accomplishments. In two years, he was the primary sponsor of only three bills.
Warnock encouraged the MLB to take the World Series from Georgia, costing the state over $100 million. He was elected to promote Georgia, not hurt our businesses. He lied about Georgia’s new election law, claiming it is designed to be a version of Jim Crow. He is out-of-touch regarding a bill that has the solid approval of Georgia’s legislature. He is working to hitch his wagon to D.C. Democrats and special interests.
Stacey Abrams was in favor of moving the World Series from Georgia. She also would like to defund the police.
Stacey Abrams put down her home state earlier this year during a speech she gave to Gwinnett County Democrats. She said, “I am tired of hearing about how we’re the best state in the country to do business when we are the worst state in the country to live.” She could sell her two homes here and move. California would love to have her.
Georgia has below-average housing costs, and low taxes, offering a diversity of activities to befit people of all ages and interests. You can’t help experiencing Georgia’s history. It’s everywhere. Many people move to Georgia because the climate is so good with four seasons. If Abrams can’t see the benefit of living in Georgia, why should anyone want to vote for her?
Stacey Abrams serves as a board member of the Marguerite Casey Foundation that awards millions of dollars to professors and scholars who disseminate anti-capitalist and prison abolitionist views, indicating that she supports communist agendas and anti-police views. Liberal billionaire George Soros has donated $1 million to support Stacey Abrams' run for governor. Soros is as anti-America as you can get. Do we want her to run our state?
Democrats are pushing progressive legislation, knowing that it will fail, so that they can complain that Republicans are defeating the programs. After two years they are still blaming President Trump for their failures. With defeat after defeat, it seems like an odd way of convincing voters that your party deserves reelection. The Democrats are standing around, defending themselves about rising inflation, their continued failure on the border, and a pandemic that won’t go away despite Biden’s promise to end it.
President Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan will cost taxpayers $400 billion, according to a Congressional Budget Office estimate. A Penn-Wharton Budget Model pegged the cost of just the debt cancellation portion of the plan to be up to $519 billion. Why do we taxpayers have to pay for people who can’t afford to go to college? We can calculate that the average burden per taxpayer in the U.S. is over $2,500. I don’t know about you, but I would like to keep my money.
Any vote for a Democrat is a vote for failure for Georgia.