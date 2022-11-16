After $188 million was spent on Georgia campaigns and hundreds of questionable TV ads, we still have to wait another month for the results of the senatorial race.
Nationwide, the expected red wave turned out to be a tidal ebb. This begs the question of what the election was about. The exit polls indicated that the economy was the number one issue, yet many voters voted for the Democrats — the same Democrats that caused gas prices to skyrocket and who were in charge when inflation ran away.
The big losers in this election are the citizens of this country. With the Democrats keeping control of the Senate and possibly losing the House, we will continue to have the same government that supported President Biden’s failed leadership. Gas prices will remain high, as Biden insists on restricting our ability to be energy-independent. We will also see higher heating bills this winter because of this policy. The Farmer’s Almanac foretells a very cold winter.
Inflation will continue as the high price of diesel fuel will add extra costs to all retail goods, including food. As the Fed tries to control inflation with higher interest rates, the availability of housing will diminish as many families will not be able to pay the higher interest on mortgage payments. Corporate profits are shrinking, causing huge layoffs. Then a recession, which is coming in 2023, will cause a significant decline in economic activity, which will be discernible in real GDP with lower income, employment, industrial production, and wholesale-retail sales.
Recessions and unemployment commonly go hand in hand. That's why it's a good idea to boost emergency cash reserves, update your resume and connect with your professional network. Interest rates on credit cards are increasing, making it more difficult to get out from under credit card debt.
Many voters still support Donald Trump, but I believe it is time to move on. He was a great president, but there is too much baggage coming with him for the 2024 election. Trump is trying to take credit for any Republican who was elected. Yet, his support cost the Republicans several key elections, such as Pennsylvania, where he held rallies for Dr. Oz. His support of Hershel Walker may cost Walker the runoff election next month.
Trump is hurting himself by taking a stance against Gov. Ron DeSantis, a rising star in the Republican party. Virginia Gov. Glen Youngkin is another popular Republican, who is being lambasted by Trump. Trump is splitting and hurting the party. It is time for him to step aside. “I’m tired of losing. That’s all Trump’s done,” outgoing Maryland's Republican Gov. Larry Hogan says.
There was a split ticket in the Republican party. More Republicans voted for Kemp than voted for Hershel Walker. This indicates that some Republicans jumped parties and voted for Raphael Warnock. Walker will need to get the support that Marjorie Greene received here in Northern Georgia to win, but the Atlanta area, which is strongly Democratic, is in support of Warnock. I believe that the Warnock negative ads are hurting Walker while Walker is still trying to win over core Republican voters.
Representative Greene filed articles of impeachment against Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland, but there is no chance that they will go anywhere since the Red Wave failed.
She believes that climate change does exist, but like me, she feels that the government is overreacting with the New Green Deal. I have stated before that climate change is a natural condition of the planet. Scientists have proven that the planet has gone through hot-cold changes for millions of years. The reason that people are so affected by this change is because they inhabit areas that are impacted by the environment’s change the greatest, such as living near the ocean, lakes, rivers and in paths of hurricanes and tornadoes.
I believe that Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a danger to this country. Greene has stood up to AOC and I hope she continues. It’s also important that she resumes her strong support of the Second Amendment.
It would have been a disaster to Georgia if Stacey Abrams had won the governorship since she is so anti-Georgia. Gov. Kemp has done an excellent job, which I am sure he will continue throughout his next administration. He has created many jobs by bringing new businesses into the state, and he supports our law enforcement officers, which is critical to the safety of all Georgians.
Kemp placed a hold on gasoline taxes to help with the high prices. Yet, President Biden not only curtailed oil production, he did not give us a temporary reprieve from the federal gas tax, which sits at 18.3 cents for regular and 24.3 cents for diesel. Biden is determined to force each of us to buy a $60,000 electric car. By the way, how is the government going to tax the electricity used to charge electric cars? Once the gas tax goes away, there is no money to repair and maintain our highways. Every night, electric cars will be charged at home. Will our electric bills be taxed?
Georgia may be one of the nation’s most politically competitive states, but the midterm election shows that there isn’t support for President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump. Republicans continue to dominate at the state level in Georgia, securely holding control of the state House and Senate.
The Republican Party is “dead” and needs to be buried to make way for “something new” following its poor performance in the midterm elections, Senator Josh Hawley from Missouri said. The Republican Party has just two years to review the mistakes made in this election, re-organize its management, find electable candidates to run in 2024, and put together a strong standardized party platform that all Republications can get behind. The party no longer can survive being split.