After $188 million was spent on Georgia campaigns and hundreds of questionable TV ads, we still have to wait another month for the results of the senatorial race.

Nationwide, the expected red wave turned out to be a tidal ebb. This begs the question of what the election was about. The exit polls indicated that the economy was the number one issue, yet many voters voted for the Democrats — the same Democrats that caused gas prices to skyrocket and who were in charge when inflation ran away.

Len Calderone is a constitutional conservative who lives in Rossville. He can be reached at lencalderone1942@gmail.com.

