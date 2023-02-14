Half of the population did not tune into President Biden’s State of the Union speech. They either didn’t expect to hear the truth or they felt the speech would be boring. Actually, the State of the Union is supposed to be similar to a corporate shareholders’ meeting where the CEO informs a company’s stockholders of the financial position of the company and what the stockholders can expect in the future.
Normally, a CEO produces financial information that is verified by auditors and pronounces new products and growth at this meeting. The State of the Union speech had none of this. The State of the Union address was little more than political theater that we all could do without. Biden claimed that his economic plan is setting records. Only, they are not the records any president should be proud of.
Weekly employee earnings dropped by 4.7% during Biden’s first two years. This is the largest drop in more than 40 years. Working couples earning $60,000 each saw inflation overtaking wage gains by more than $5,600 toward their standard of living.
Last year, disposable personal income dropped by a record 6.2%, which is the largest in history. The total median monthly payment on a home is more than $2,550 today contrasted with under $1,600 when Biden took office.
Biden claimed the lowest unemployment in years, but this figure is misleading, as it only counts those who are claiming unemployment. It does not count those people who have dropped out of the labor force. More than 2.9 million people have dropped out. The number of full-time jobs dropped by 166,000 since May 2022, or more than 4,700 each week even with the number of total jobs increasing. This could mean that more people are working several jobs.
Consumers are cutting into their savings to pay living expenses with revolving credit debt getting out of control. This debt is nearing $1 trillion, which is an increase of more than $200 billion in the last two years. This represents about $2,400 in additional debt per household.
One of President Biden’s claims is a complete fabrication. This was his claim that “my administration cut the deficit by more than $1.7 trillion — the largest deficit reduction in American history.” Where did he get that figure? Before he even came into office, the deficit was in decline. Even an idiot occupying the Oval Office would have managed a record deficit reduction.
What Biden should have stated was his choices that he made once in office. He actually laid out in painful detail at the start of his speech that he repeatedly added to the deficit by supporting one spending increase after another. Last year, the Congressional Budget Office estimated that Biden’s narrow-minded choices added $2.77 trillion to near-term deficits. If we ever see an updated budget, we will certainly see that alarming number grow.
The president claimed that 55 of the largest corporations paid no federal income taxes in 2020. He claims that the newly enacted corporate minimum tax would make sure big corporations pay their “fair share,” but the legislation that Biden signed last August was a colossal deal to the very corporations that pay the least in taxes (green energy companies). The tax code offers the most generous tax credits for green energy, companies, which account for most of the large companies that consistently pay no income taxes.
Biden offered proposals to double down on new government-imposed burdens. His new taxes and new deficit-expanding liberal federal spending programs will have only one effect and that is to squeeze and starve our economy into submission. If Biden enacts these policies, he’d finally get his wish of a socialistic economy completely controlled by his favorite Washington bureaucrats.
He stands up for the idea of taxing businesses and investors into the ground, which would intensify the inflation tax on every American family. Businesses don’t pay taxes. They just pass the burden in the form of lower wages, higher consumer prices, and reduced future investments. When Biden promotes taxation on investors, he is calling for reduced investment in jobs and economic growth. The wealthy get their wealth from the businesses that employ Americans and produce needed goods and services.
We are faced with America’s worst border crisis in history. President Biden gave very little attention to this real national security and public safety. He spoke of his new border plan for the nationals of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, and incorrectly maintained that illegal immigration from those countries has already decreased 97%.
When President Biden came into office two years ago, he had the lowest level of illegal immigration in modern history. He ignored the historic border crisis he created by dedicating only a few lines to it in his State of the Union address. He endeavored to shift the blame for the crisis by claiming that the problems will not be fixed until Congress acts. The border problems won't be fixed until he commits to ending this crisis that began under his watch.
We are approaching 6 million illegal entrants just two years into his presidency, the majority of whom have been released under the subterfuge that they will be removed some time in the future. We all know that’s a lie. Representative Marjorie Greene called out his lies. The goal of the Biden Administration is clear. It wants open borders for those who want to move here, and amnesty for those who are already here illegally.
As I previously stated, fentanyl is the primary villain responsible for the nation’s drug overdoses and fatalities. Fentanyl is the deadliest drug in the United States. In 2021, fentanyl was the reason for 77% of adolescent overdose deaths. It is a weapon of mass destruction, manufactured in China. Access to fentanyl is due to the Biden administration doing nothing to stop the flow of drugs across the border from Mexico.
So, what did President Biden say in his State of the Union speech? When a corporate CEO gives a speech that is as incorrect as Biden’s speech, he would be fired. We need to fire Biden.