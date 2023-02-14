Half of the population did not tune into President Biden’s State of the Union speech. They either didn’t expect to hear the truth or they felt the speech would be boring. Actually, the State of the Union is supposed to be similar to a corporate shareholders’ meeting where the CEO informs a company’s stockholders of the financial position of the company and what the stockholders can expect in the future.

Normally, a CEO produces financial information that is verified by auditors and pronounces new products and growth at this meeting. The State of the Union speech had none of this. The State of the Union address was little more than political theater that we all could do without. Biden claimed that his economic plan is setting records. Only, they are not the records any president should be proud of.

Len Calderone is a constitutional conservative who lives in Rossville. He can be reached at lencalderone1942@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In