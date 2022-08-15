If President Trump covered up his son’s questionable dealings with foreign governments, the Democrats would have tried to impeach him long ago. But the Democrats have totally ignored what Hunter Biden has been doing in the Ukraine, China and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Hunter Biden has used his relationship to President Biden to make a fortune, peddling influence and lining his pockets. The administration wants Americans to believe there’s nothing to Hunter’s dubious international business dealings. Hunter Biden’s former business partner supported the claims that Joe Biden was aware of Hunter’s dealings, which includes a 2017 business proposal with a Chinese energy company. There was a document that mentioned a 10 percent set-aside for “the big guy.” I wonder who the big guy was?

Len Calderone is a constitutional conservative who lives in Rossville. He can be reached at lencalderone1942@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

