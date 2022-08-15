If President Trump covered up his son’s questionable dealings with foreign governments, the Democrats would have tried to impeach him long ago. But the Democrats have totally ignored what Hunter Biden has been doing in the Ukraine, China and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Hunter Biden has used his relationship to President Biden to make a fortune, peddling influence and lining his pockets. The administration wants Americans to believe there’s nothing to Hunter’s dubious international business dealings. Hunter Biden’s former business partner supported the claims that Joe Biden was aware of Hunter’s dealings, which includes a 2017 business proposal with a Chinese energy company. There was a document that mentioned a 10 percent set-aside for “the big guy.” I wonder who the big guy was?
How many fathers don’t know what his family is involved in? Especially, one with the connections that President Biden has.
In a speech on May 10th, President Biden stated that he would consider removing tariffs on Chinese goods that were put in place by President Trump in an effort to reduce the price of goods in the U.S., claiming the tariffs had been detrimental to U.S. jobs and the economy. Unemployment is at 3.55% with 132,577,000 people holding full-time jobs. The U.S. economic growth will continue to see gains in 2022. Despite the pandemic, the GDP grew 5.5% in 2021, which was the highest pace since 1984, with U.S. firms adding 6.7 million jobs. So, why remove the tariffs, unless Biden is catering to the Chinese rather than U.S. businesses?
Hunter Biden accepted a $1.5 billion “investment” from China and then he went back to China at least five times for more. Who pays money to a drug addict? Obviously, China intended the money as a means to gain influence with the big guy. An email taken from Hunter’s defunct laptop states that Hunter has to give half of his earnings to “Pop.”
One of Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings that has come under suspicion is his involvement in the Chinese equity firm BHR and its relationship with the influential Chinese state-owned Sinopec. The Wall Street Journal reportedly cited a statement from Hunter’s lawyer that he had invested about $420,000 into the firm for a 10 percent equity stake. Hunter also had a hand in creating BHR, which is widely reported to be a Chinese state-backed firm.
In April of this year, the U.S. Department of Energy announced the sale of 30 million barrels of oil overseas to, among others, Unipec, which is a subsidiary of Sinopec, which bought 2.75 million barrels. The sale of these oil reserves was an attempt to temper rising oil prices on the global markets. Why weren’t these reserves used to lower America’s gas prices?
The president is continuing his apology tour on behalf of China. Even as China steals our jobs and our technology and sickens the world with viruses, President Biden still won’t stand up to China. He has rejected China’s threat to America’s national security and jobs.
Instead, he seems to be surrendering to China. He proposes to lift President Trump’s tariffs on China without getting something in return. By doing this, he will reduce American companies’ ability to compete. He has already raised the taxes for American companies, which will guarantee continued higher prices for goods.
Even if President Biden comes to realize the threat that the China poses to America, he’s in too deeply to disengage himself and his family. China could easily leak the particulars of the deals it has achieved with the Biden family if Biden tries to get tough on China.
Biden has sworn to protect our national security, yet he has abused his office by violating immigration laws. He is destabilizing national security by opening the southern border to millions of unvetted, low-skilled, uneducated migrants, many of whom are known terrorists, and criminals. This open border strategy is working to allow people to occupy our country in violation of our laws in order to use public benefits, take American jobs, and threaten public safety. Why? To gain more voters, who would sympathize with the Democrats.
Biden has declared that the most lethal elements of today’s domestic terror threat are political conservatives, meaning Republications. Biden has compared Americans who deviate from his thinking — which is at least half the country — to racists and terrorists.
Biden is encouraging the DOJ and FBI to go after Republicans. Just look at what the FBI did at Mar-A-Lago. Hillary Clinton was basically ignored by the DOJ and FBI.
Biden’s gestapo (FBI) is even going after parents, who stand up to school boards, that are teaching the wrong subjects to their children. The “inquisition” is still alive. Biden has conveyed his support for Critical Race Theory (CRT), which argues that the U.S. is fundamentally racist, and that minorities are subjugated by whites and especially white men. Under the pretense of ending oppression, Biden wants to remake whites into the new underclass. Giving special treatment to any one race of people is in violation of the equal protection clause of the Constitution. It is also the vilest type of racism. By blaming present-day social problems on unproven white oppression. it increases racial tensions and keeps the country divided.
If a Republication president did these things, he/she would have been impeached long ago.
There is a good possibility that the Democrats could lose this year's critical midterm elections as Republicans endeavor to take back the House of Representatives and the Senate in November.
If the Democratic Party loses control of both chambers, President Biden could end up being impeached. A University of Massachusetts Amherst poll published in May found that 68 percent of Republicans and 66 percent of conservatives wanted Biden to be impeached if Republicans take the House. House Republicans have already showed a preparedness to launch investigations into the above stated matters. These investigations could possibly be a basis for impeachment.