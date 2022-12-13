Everyone in America likes Christmas a lot.
But the Grinch who lived in the White House did not!
The Grinch hated Christmas! The whole Christmas season!
Now, please don't ask why. No one quite knows the reason.
It could be, perhaps, that he lost the House to the Republicans.
It could be his head wasn't screwed on just right or that he hated American oil.
But I think that the most likely reason of all
Is that his heart favors China over America and all.
But, whatever the reason,
He stood there on Christmas Eve disliking us all.
Staring down from Washington with a sour Grinchy frown
At the warm lighted windows below and around.
For he knew everyone beneath him who breathes
Was busy now hanging Christmas wreaths.
“And they're hanging their stockings,” he snarled with a sneer.
“Tomorrow is Christmas! It's practically here!”
The more the Grinch thought of this Christmas thing,
The more the Grinch thought, “I must stop this whole thing!
Then he growled, with his Grinch fingers nervously drumming,
“I must find some way to keep Christmas from coming!
Why for my eighty years I've put up with it now!
I must stop Christmas from coming! But how?”
Then he got an idea! An awful idea!
The Grinch got a wonderful, awful idea!
“This is the first I should do,” the old Grinchy Biden hissed,
He declared that all of the oil must be missed.
With a swipe of his pen, the oil stopped flowing and prices rose,
The citizens stopped buying Christmas presents as interest arose.
Sweaters were grabbed from the closet and the thermostat lowered.
“Brrr, brrr” he knew he would hear as the cost of heat towered.
He smiled as illegals across the border slithered, slunk and seeped,
Around the whole country, he took in every criminal who creeped!
It was quarter of dawn. The presents were scarce, along with wages,
As retail prices climbed and climbed, the highest in 40 years.
Unsold presents, ribbons, and wrappings dooming,
The fear of a recession looming.
Up in the White House, smirking warm and snug,
The Grinch made new plans to raise taxes, humbug!
The Grinch could have been a unifier.
Instead, he promoted CRT, a race divider.
The Grinch didn’t have to be divisive but . . .
He lowered our values and goals, what a butt.
The Grinch pushed his party’s trans-radicalism.
By letting transgender males play girls’ sports, a realism.
He champions “gender-affirming” surgeries targeting young children,
Threatening governors who decry the castration of kids as abuse to children.
The Grinch gave tax dollars to illegal immigrants at the border,
While leaving the grocery store shelves empty in disorder.
Abortion is high on his list of things to do.
Without children, Christmas is blue.
“Pooh-pooh to the citizens!” he was grinchily humming.
“They're finding out now that no Christmas is coming!
They're just waking up! I know just what they'll do!
All of the citizens will cry boo-hoo!
That's a noise,” grinned the Grinch, “that I simply must hear!”
He paused, and the Grinch put a hand to his ear.
And he did hear a sound rising over the snow.
It started in low, then it started to grow.
But this sound wasn't sad!
Why, this sound sounded glad!
Every person in America, the tall and the small,
Were singing without any presents at all!
He hadn't stopped Christmas from coming! It came!
Somehow or other, it came just the same!
And the Grinch, with his grinch feet ice-cold in the snow,
Stood puzzling and puzzling. “How could it be so?
Christmas came without raises! It came without jobs!
It came without packages, boxes, or bags!
He puzzled and puzzled till his puzzler was sore.
Then the Grinch thought of something he hadn't before.
Maybe Christmas, he thought, doesn't come from a guarantor.
Maybe Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more!
And what happened then? Well, in America they say
That the Grinch lost all hope that day!
And then the true meaning of Christmas came through,
The Grinch didn’t have a clue.
Welcome Christmas. Bring your cheer,
Cheer to all of us, far and near.
Christmas Day is in our grasp
So long as we have hands to grasp.
Christmas Day will always be here
Just as long as we have a career.
Welcome Christmas while we stand
Heart to heart and hand in hand
Our future will expand.
(My apology to Dr. Suess)