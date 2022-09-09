I needed to have a common prescription filled. The cost was $2,000. I went to my insurance company, Humana, because they have a pharmacy that ships directly to my home. They quoted me over $1,000, as the particular medicine was not on my plan. I then went to GoodRx. My cost was $17.77. This just shows that big pharma is ripping us off.
Companies like GoodRx, Singlecare, Wellrx, etc. try to mitigate high drug prices by helping consumers find the least expensive pharmacy to buy their medication, The pricing is still up to insurance companies and name-brand manufacturers.
Mark Cuban of the Shark Tank TV show started his own pharmacy. The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. is a direct-to-consumer pharmacy that buys generic drugs from manufacturers and sells them to consumers at the cost of ingredients with a 15% markup for acquisition, a $3 fee for labor and a $5 fee for shipping.
In a report published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, researchers from Brigham’s and Women’s Hospital with the Harvard Medical School claimed that Medicare wastes money in the way it buys drugs, because members of Congress get a lot of donations for their elections from the major drug companies. Therefore, under the current purchasing regulations Medicare is prohibited by Congress from buying drugs directly from the manufacturers.
The annual Medicare Part D spending on 89 generic drugs is $9.6 billion. If Medicare purchased generic drugs supplied by Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co., it could save $3.6 billion on 77 of 89 generic drugs. This is done by cutting out the drug distributors. If Mark Cuban can buy directly from the manufacturers, why can’t Medicare?
Some people purchase their prescription drugs from sources outside of the U.S. because the cost is very low. In most situations, it is illegal for individuals to import drugs into the United States for personal use, because drugs from other countries often have not been approved by FDA for use and sale in the U.S. As an illustration: if a drug is approved by Health Canada (FDA’s counterpart in Canada) but not approved by the FDA, it is illegal to import.
Consumers are looking for ways to save on drug costs. Because Canada and most other industrialized nations enact price limits and regulate what pharmacies can charge for drugs, the cost of a brand-name medication sold in Toronto can be as much as 55% less than what the identical drug is sold for in Rochester, N.Y.
To show how stupid the laws are regarding the importation of drugs into the U.S., it appears to be illegal to import the cholesterol-lowering drug Lipitor purchased in Canada. This drug is made in Ireland for sale to both the U.S. and Canada.
Years ago, I ordered some prescription drugs from India. When they arrived, the drugs were individually sealed and came from the original brand-named manufacturer. In the U.S., our generic prescription medicine comes loose in plastic containers. These drugs could come from different manufacturers from one refill to another and we don’t know where they are manufactured.
For years, the FDA only had a few inspectors in China. Now that there are more, and these inspectors are discovering deficiencies in Chinese plants. Even brand name companies have received poorly made drugs. Pfizer’s Chinese partner, Zhejiang Hisun, was accused of systemic problems by violating the rules of good manufacturing practices.
The active pharmaceutical ingredients and the inactive ingredients now come primarily from all over the world, such as Brazil, China, India, Mexico, Slovakia, Thailand, Turkey and who knows where else. By and large, the FDA does not know where all of the chemicals in your medicine originated. There is no requirement to put country of origin on the drug label. Even a T-shirt has to have the country of origin on the label. It is almost impossible to pinpoint where your medication was made because companies are not required to list that information.
“Although many people have never heard of pharmacy benefit managers, these powerful middlemen have enormous influence over the U.S. prescription drug system,” said Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina M. Khan.
The largest pharmacy benefits managers are now vertically integrated with the largest health insurance companies and wholly owned mail order and specialty pharmacies.
Pharmacy benefit managers have vast influence on which drugs are prescribed to patients, which pharmacies patients can use, and how much patients pay at the pharmacy. PBMs use highly complex, obscure contractual interactions that are problematic or impossible to understand for patients.
Competition in America relates to price, selection, and service. Competition benefits consumers by keeping prices low and the quality and choice of goods high. PBMs eliminate competition.
Newly developed drugs are eligible for 20-year patents. Yet, there are loopholes allowing manufacturers to make very slight changes to the medication in order to extend patent protections without benefiting the consumer.
Low-income households suffer the most from Big Pharma’s monopoly of drug patents. Because of the number of patents pharmaceutical companies file, lack of competition has resulted in a 68% increase in pricing since 2012. The patents often hamper access to generic drugs, blocking access to poor people, and indirectly killing thousands of poor people.
Big pharma employees 90,000 sales representatives and spends $15 billion annually on promoting their drugs. These reps use trips, cash payments, and other incentives to encourage physicians to prescribe particular drugs to their patients.
The pharmaceutical industry is full of corruption and conspiracies. Big Pharma is annually involved in major lawsuits filed by the government. One of the latest ones is a $10-12 billion settlement between Purdue Pharma and the federal government, over Big Pharma’s involvement in America’s opioid crisis.
Big Pharma's abuses have been widely documented, and little action has been taken to eliminate unfair practices. Big Pharma’s deep pockets allow them to control those who make the laws. Big Pharma keeps the politicians comfy with paid vacations, free meetings, and funding. By voting for politicians, who seek to better control the pharmaceutical industry, we could make prescription drugs available and affordable to each of us.