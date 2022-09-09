I needed to have a common prescription filled. The cost was $2,000. I went to my insurance company, Humana, because they have a pharmacy that ships directly to my home. They quoted me over $1,000, as the particular medicine was not on my plan. I then went to GoodRx. My cost was $17.77. This just shows that big pharma is ripping us off.

Companies like GoodRx, Singlecare, Wellrx, etc. try to mitigate high drug prices by helping consumers find the least expensive pharmacy to buy their medication, The pricing is still up to insurance companies and name-brand manufacturers.

Len Calderone is a constitutional conservative who lives in Rossville. He can be reached at lencalderone1942@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In