In 2016, Dallas police used a robot equipped with a bomb to kill a sniper who shot several police officers in ambush. This use of a robot was particularly interesting, as leading up to the incident I was writing for a robotics magazine and had written an article regarding the potential use of robots by police to confront criminals.

Now, more police departments are exploring the use of robots for various applications, including the mitigation of active shooter situations. Robots offer several advantages in these scenarios, such as the ability to gather critical information, enter hazardous areas, and disarm suspects from a safe distance. A robot would have made a big difference in Uvalde, Texas.

Len Calderone is a constitutional conservative who lives in Rossville. He can be reached at lencalderone1942@gmail.com.

