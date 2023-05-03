In 2016, Dallas police used a robot equipped with a bomb to kill a sniper who shot several police officers in ambush. This use of a robot was particularly interesting, as leading up to the incident I was writing for a robotics magazine and had written an article regarding the potential use of robots by police to confront criminals.
Now, more police departments are exploring the use of robots for various applications, including the mitigation of active shooter situations. Robots offer several advantages in these scenarios, such as the ability to gather critical information, enter hazardous areas, and disarm suspects from a safe distance. A robot would have made a big difference in Uvalde, Texas.
When a mass shooting occurs, the primary goal of law enforcement is to locate, engage, and disable the shooter as quickly as possible. Robots can be used to assist in this effort, providing a range of capabilities that can help law enforcement officers to accomplish their mission.
The first step in responding to an active shooter situation is to locate the shooter's position. This can be challenging, especially in large or complex environments such as schools. Robots can be equipped with cameras and sensors that allow them to search for the shooter and provide real-time video feeds to law enforcement officers. This can help officers determine the shooter's location, the number of hostages or victims, and any potential obstacles or hazards.
One robot commonly used for this purpose is the Recon Scout XT, manufactured by Recon Robotics. The Scout is a small, rugged robot that can be deployed quickly and easily to search for suspects in confined spaces or rough terrain. The robot is equipped with a camera that provides real-time video feeds.
Once the shooter has been located, the next step is to engage them and neutralize the threat. This is where robots can play a crucial role, as they can enter hazardous areas and provide a safe and effective means of communication between the shooter and law enforcement. Robots can be equipped with loudspeakers, microphones, and cameras to facilitate two-way communication between the shooter and law enforcement officers.
One robot commonly used for this purpose is the Andros robot, manufactured by Northrop Grumman. The Andros is a large, heavy-duty robot that can be equipped with a variety of tools, including arms and grippers, to disable the shooter's weapons or explosives.
Once the shooter has been engaged, the next step is to disable them and prevent any further harm to civilians or police. Robots can be used to disable the shooter's weapons or explosives safely from a distance.
One robot commonly used for this purpose is the MARCbots, manufactured by Exponent. These are small, agile robots that can be equipped with various tools, including disruptors, to disable the shooter's weapons or explosives.
There are other types of robots that law enforcement can employ. Bomb disposal robots are typically equipped with cameras, sensors, and manipulators that allow them to remotely investigate and neutralize explosive devices. These robots can be used to investigate suspicious packages, remove explosives from buildings or vehicles, and to clear areas of explosive threats.
Unmanned Ground Vehicles are mobile robots that can be used to navigate through hazardous environments, such as areas with high levels of radiation, chemical or biological agents, and other hazardous materials. These robots can be used to scout ahead of law enforcement officers, to search for victims or suspects, and to provide situational awareness in chaotic or uncertain situations.
Of course, there are the more familiar unmanned aerial vehicles, otherwise known as drones, which can be used to provide aerial surveillance, and to deliver situational awareness to law enforcement officers on the ground. Drones can be equipped with cameras, sensors, and other imaging devices that can be used to identify suspects, track their movements, and to provide real-time updates on the situation.
Tactical robots are typically designed for military and law enforcement applications, and they are equipped with a range of sensors, cameras, and manipulators that can be used to perform a variety of tasks. Tactical robots can be used to engage the shooter, providing a remote platform for officers to fire weapons or to launch non-lethal weapons such as tear gas or flashbang grenades. This can help to neutralize the shooter and to provide a safe environment for law enforcement officers to enter and secure the area.
Autonomous robots are capable of operating without human intervention, and they can be programmed to perform a variety of tasks, such as patrolling a designated area, providing situational awareness, and performing reconnaissance missions. These robots can be used to supplement law enforcement efforts, providing a force multiplier that can help to increase situational awareness and enhance response times.
Robots can be used to search for the shooter in buildings or other areas that may be too dangerous for law enforcement officers to enter. This can be especially useful in situations where the shooter has barricaded themselves in a room or is hiding in a confined space. Drones can also be used to provide aerial surveillance, allowing law enforcement officers to track the movements of the shooter and to identify any potential escape routes.
Robots can also be used to disable the shooter, either by physically restraining them or by neutralizing their ability to continue their attack. For example, bomb disposal robots can be used to deliver an explosive charge to a shooter's location, effectively disabling them and preventing them from continuing their attack.
These robots cost about $60,000-$70,000 per year to lease, which is comparable to a police officer's annual salary. In a mass shooting environment, this is worth every cent. One robot can save many lives by engaging and disabling a mass shooter, making it easier to neutralize the threat and prevent further harm to civilians. Every medium to large police department or sheriff’s office should have one readily available.