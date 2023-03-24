Government spending can have both positive and negative effects on inflation, depending on various factors. When the government increases spending, it creates more demand for goods and services in the economy. If the supply of goods and services does not increase at the same rate as demand, this can lead to an increase in prices and therefore inflation.

When the government spends more money, it injects more money into the economy, increasing the money supply. If the supply of goods and services does not increase at the same rate as the increase in the money supply, the government will cause inflation.

Len Calderone is a constitutional conservative who lives in Rossville. He can be reached at lencalderone1942@gmail.com.

