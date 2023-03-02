I’m giving away my age, but I remember a time when I pulled into a service station to get gas. A man in a uniform came out and pumped the gas, washed the windows, checked the oil and checked the tire pressure. The man in the uniform also took my payment. I never had to step out of my vehicle. They were called service stations because they not only serviced your car but also had several repair bays with a mechanic available to fix most minor repairs. I really miss those days.

The days of customer service are long gone. Instead, we are faced with employees who could care little if you were satisfied with their service. Today, we have to deal with unhelpful or rude employees, long wait times, and employees unresponsive to customer problems or complaints. Bad customer service is a common problem faced by us consumers.

Len Calderone is a constitutional conservative who lives in Rossville. He can be reached at lencalderone1942@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In