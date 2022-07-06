I’m confused. When we have a mass shooting, liberals yell that we need more gun control. When there is an abortion, they don’t call for more birth control solutions. Why is the death of an unborn viable child okay but not the death of an adult? A death is a death. All lives matter.
The NRA murders no one, and receives no government funds. Planned Parenthood murders 350,000 babies every year and gets $500 million a year from the government. Women, who are in favor of abortion, claim that they should have a choice. They do — condoms, birth control pills, intrauterine devices, spermicide, sponges, diaphragms, absence and even sterilization. Murder is not a choice.
It’s time that Congress eliminates companies that manage prescription drug benefits for patients. These companies are known as pharmacy benefit managers (PBM), which have been protected by a legal “safe harbor” that allows them to charge drug manufacturers ridiculous fees to access the millions of patients, whose drug benefits are managed by the PBMs.
Mark Cuban launched the Cost Plus Drug Company, an online pharmacy, which claims to offer lower prescription drug prices. In a recent report published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, researchers claimed that Medicare could save $3.6 billion a year if it purchased drugs through Cuban's pharmacy. PBMs are not involved, as Cuban buys direct from the manufacturers. His company currently offers more than 800 generic drugs. The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. is building an $11 million drug manufacturing facility in Dallas. This is a game changer.
Guns are used 2.5 million times a year for self-defense. Law-abiding citizens use guns to defend themselves against criminals about 6,850 times a day. Each year, firearms are used more than 80 times more often to protect the lives of citizens than to take lives. The majority of these law-abiding citizens merely display their gun or fire a warning shot to scare off their attackers. A citizen will kill or wound his or her attacker less than 8% of the time. As many as 200,000 women use a gun every year to defend themselves against sexual abuse.
In 1982, Kennesaw Georgia passed a law requiring the heads of households to keep at least one firearm in their house. The residential burglary rate subsequently dropped 89%. The crime rate in Kennesaw is 34.54% lower than the national rate. You have a 1-in-722 chance of being the victim of a violent crime in Kennesaw compared to a 1-in-250 chance statewide.
Eleven teens die every day due to texting. Maybe we should raise the age to own a smartphone to twenty-one, like Congress did for owning a gun.
Spending to support the economy during the pandemic has caused the U.S. federal debt to soar to $28 trillion last year. This outstanding debt has risen from $3 trillion twenty years ago. The Federal debt is projected to climb with annual budget deficits forecast to be around $1 trillion or more annually over the next ten years. The Federal debt-to-GDP ratio reached 106% at the end of World War II, then fell to 23% in 1975. This was due to a rapid postwar economic growth. But that’s all over. Low birth rates, declining labor participation and early retirement will restrict employment and economic growth. Government deficits and debt pushed the debt-to-GDP ratio up to 96%.
The growing national debt will promote slower income growth and may push up interest rates even higher than they are now. Higher interest rates lead to higher costs to borrow money, such as mortgages, auto loans, credit cards, and student loans.
President Biden wants us to buy electric cars. To do this, he is doing everything he can to raise the cost of gas. He pretends that he is trying to reduce the cost. Remember, he stopped the Keystone pipeline, and cut oil production in the U.S. When Trump was president, we were energy independent. Now, Biden is on his knees begging the middle Eastern countries and Venezuela to sell us oil. I don’t know about the rest of you, but I can’t afford $60,000 for an electric car.
EV (electrical vehicle) batteries do not make electricity. They store electricity, which is produced mainly by fossil fuels. EVs are not emissions-free. Electric vehicles are powered by electricity from a home or public charging station. Since they are powered by electricity and not burning fuel, electric vehicles do not directly emit any greenhouse gases. However, the electricity that the EVs are powered by is mostly created by the burning of fossil fuels. Therefore, electric vehicles are no more “greener” than an average internal combustion engine vehicle.
President Biden is personally responsible for 557 deaths in 2021. That is how many illegal aliens died last year trying to sneak into the country. Most of these deaths happened because of high desert temperatures. Biden refuses to close the border, which would prevent these unnecessary deaths.
The voters of North Georgia need to turn out in large numbers in November to offset Stacey Abrams followers in the metro Atlanta area. Abrams is for abortion, defunding the police and against guns. Governor Brian Kemp claimed a battle against Ms. Abrams would be one for the “soul of our state.”
The IRS spent approximately $700,000 to purchase ammunition. This is part of a government effort to have federal agencies buy up ammo to reduce the amount of ammunition that is available to gun owners. The IRS had stockpiled 4,600 guns and five million rounds of ammunition as of January 2019. The IRS Criminal Division is supposed to track down tax cheats, not shoot them. There is a highly unusual amount of ammunition being bought by federal agencies over a fairly short period of time. There are 20 federal agencies that are extremely well armed, including the Department of Agriculture, Social Security Administration, USPS, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (weather people). Should we worry?