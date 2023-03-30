The topic of gun violence is a complex one, and there are many factors that contribute to it. While guns themselves are not the cause of violence, they are often used as a tool to commit violent acts. Some people believe that stricter gun laws could help reduce gun violence, while others argue that such laws would only serve to disarm law-abiding citizens and make them more vulnerable to criminals.

Guns are inanimate objects. They just lay there and do nothing until someone picks it up and pulls the trigger. There are many factors that contribute to gun violence. Some of these factors include a history of violence, including domestic violence, alcohol or drug use. Poverty, social inequality, and mental illness are also factors that can contribute to gun violence.

Len Calderone is a constitutional conservative who lives in Rossville. He can be reached at lencalderone1942@gmail.com.

