The topic of gun violence is a complex one, and there are many factors that contribute to it. While guns themselves are not the cause of violence, they are often used as a tool to commit violent acts. Some people believe that stricter gun laws could help reduce gun violence, while others argue that such laws would only serve to disarm law-abiding citizens and make them more vulnerable to criminals.
Guns are inanimate objects. They just lay there and do nothing until someone picks it up and pulls the trigger. There are many factors that contribute to gun violence. Some of these factors include a history of violence, including domestic violence, alcohol or drug use. Poverty, social inequality, and mental illness are also factors that can contribute to gun violence.
It’s important to note that there is no one-size-fits-all solution to the problem of gun violence. Instead, it requires a multifaceted approach that takes into account the many different factors that contribute to it. In 2022, gun deaths remain at near-record levels as communities across the country continue to struggle with both gun homicides and suicides.
The estimated number of firearm deaths, excluding suicides, in 2022 is 20,138. The number of mass shootings in 2022 was 648. The number of school shooting was 302, according to the K-12 School Shooting Database. Police killed the highest number of people on record in 2022 at 1,060.
There are many proposed solutions to the problem of gun violence. One of these solutions includes treating mental illness, so we can identify a perpetrator before a violent act is committed.
The relationship between mental health and gun violence is complex. A study in the American Journal of Public Health outlines assumptions that people make in the aftermath of mass shootings — one being that mental illness causes gun violence, another that a psychiatric diagnosis can predict gun crime before it happens. But experts say that someone who goes out and massacres a bunch of strangers, that’s not the act of a healthy mind. An estimated 4% of violent acts toward others could be contributed to mental health conditions alone.
Many times, people who want to hurt themselves or others show some warning signs before they carry out the act. One of the most common signs often overlooked is a history of gun violence. Having a past history of gun violence can be a tell-tale sign that an individual will be involved with gun violence in the future. Most of these are felons and gang members. In the latest data, the FBI shows around 2,000 homicides a year are gang-related, as reported to the National Youth Gang Center.
Other potential warning signs include the making of direct threats to a person, or themselves, withdrawing from friends, family, and activities and becoming more isolated. They become irritable, lack patience, or becoming angry quickly. They focus on prior shootings and incidents of gun violence.
The latest CDC statistics on suicides are from 2020. 53% of all suicides were gun-related. Some of the signs that someone is thinking about suicide are that the person talks about suicide; they say that they want to die; they feel that they are a burden to others; they feel they have no reason to live; they research ways to die; and they use an excessive amount of drugs or alcohol.
According to the Washington Post, nearly half of the women who were murdered during the past decade were killed by an intimate partner. In five major cities, about a third of the male killers were known threats. While a gun was used in 80 percent of all other murders, just over half of all women killed as a result of domestic violence were attacked with a gun.
Income inequality can cause all kinds of problems across the economic spectrum — but perhaps the most frightening is homicide. Inequality — the gap between a society's richest and poorest — predicts murder rates better than any other variable. The murders most associated with inequality, it seems, are driven by a perceived lack of respect. More than a third of the homicides with known motives reported to the FBI, seem senseless. The level of violence occurs in places where people are in abject poverty.
Gun-related homicides are highest among teens and young adults ages 15 to 34 and among Black or African American, Hispanic or Latino, and American Indian or Alaska Native populations.
Law enforcement, close family and household members should be allowed to petition for red flag orders, known as Emergency Risk Protection Orders. If granted, the orders allow law enforcement to temporarily seize guns from a person who presents a danger to themselves or others.
A public health approach to preventing gun violence expands solutions beyond gun access. Rather than rely on blame-the-gun game, the public-health approach to reducing gun violence seeks to bring people and institutions together to work on the problem. Law enforcement, medical providers, and the faith community need to focus more on prevention.
Gun owners could store their firearms safely to reduce accidents and theft. It’s estimated that more than 300,000 guns are stolen each year — a main way these weapons get into the wrong hands. Friends should offer to “babysit” the guns of someone going through a rough patch, until things get back to normal.
Another preventive method is to keep felons, who use a gun to commit a crime, in jail longer with no early release. Judges should not have any discretion in the sentencing of criminals using guns. There should be a fixed sentence. Gangs should be declared domestic terrorist groups and the laws regarding terrorists should be applied. Anti-gang sentencing laws, such as being backed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, would crack down on people convicted of recruiting minors into a gang.
While stricter gun control laws may make mass shootings slightly less common, policies that focus on violence prevention at the community or individual levels may be more effective at preventing shooting deaths. Don’t blame the guns.