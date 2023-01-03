Another year goes into the history books. This is the time that we review the past year and evaluate our country’s past achievements and failures, while looking to the new year.

We don’t have much to cheer about in 2022. The exception might be the administration’s support of Ukraine. By supporting Ukraine, we have shown Russia to be a paper tiger and easily defeated in a non-nuclear war.

Len Calderone is a constitutional conservative who lives in Rossville. He can be reached at lencalderone1942@gmail.com.

