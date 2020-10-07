Donald Trump’s worst failure since becoming president almost four years ago — and there have been many — beyond doubt has been his refusal to organize the considerable powers available to him as president to confront what is possibly the worst threat to our nation’s health and security since World War II.
His dereliction and intransigence are even more ominous in view of his readiness to use his presidential prerogatives to degrade and undercut the honest work of our medical people and his shameless assault on science and truth. He worsens these failures by undercutting the efforts of state and local leaders to convince their people to observe personal distancing guidelines and to wear masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Both are proven preventative measures which our president personally chooses to ignore by often defiantly refusing to wear a mask himself.
While our hospital intensive care units and morgues have filled to overflowing White House Press secretary Kayleigh McEnaney sees these disasters as actually a political success. But the hard facts are these: The United States today, with no more than 3% of the world’s population, has over 21% of its coronavirus cases. That’s a disturbing unbalance by a factor of 7. These alarming numbers indicate a major breakdown in prevention efforts and should send a wakeup call to all of us.
When the severity of this epidemic first became apparent very early in the year our president should have immediately appointed a coordinator or “czar” with full authority to organize the nation’s resources to prevent any further spread of the disease. It is altogether clear now that our decision-makers were betting too heavily on the early development of a preventative vaccine to the neglect of applying precautionary measures to thwart the further spread of the disease. And we also refused to learn from Italy’s and other European nations’ experiences which, according to their reported results, have been successful.
Dr. Ali Kahn, dean of the College of Public Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, reports, “And we are the one outlier amongst all our peer countries. All of Europe has contained their disease. And in many parts of the world not only have they contained it, they have virtually eliminated the disease.”
Press Secretary McEnaney triumphantly reports that scientific research has now proven that school-age children are far less likely to become infected by the coronavirus and are also less likely to have serious complications if infected. Big deal! She goes on to say our schools should reopen. But she conveniently ignores the fact that teachers, administrative staff, janitors and security guards would still be at a high risk of contagion in such a confused environment.
What irks me most are the claims of McEnaney and our genuflector-in-chief in declaring that what has been a glaring government failure has actually been a howling political success. I know, I know: Trump is against taxing us to death and killing babies — and isn’t that all that really matters? But isn’t it also politically possible to have the abortion question responsibly addressed, restructure our tax laws to provide more equitable taxes for everyone and establish a safer world to live in? This guy has got to go in November.
The abortion question? It will be probably be addressed by the courts sooner than we might think or want it to be.