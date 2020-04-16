I read with interest in the April 6 Catoosa County News and Walker County Messenger Washington Examiner writer Byron York’s column “The President Cuomo Fantasy.”
York, as myself and others, has misgivings about Joe Biden’s chances in November. But after considering the alternatives I think we can work through the negatives and unite behind Obama’s former vice president as a viable presidential candidate capable of defeating Trump in November.
In fact, I’m feeling better about his candidacy every day. But York stated he was concerned enough about Biden’s chances that he entertained the notion that “another Democrat, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, might swoop in and save the day.”
York’s hope is obviously based on the governor’s obvious analytical and rhetorical skills so skillfully displayed as he has guided us through the coronavirus crisis in New York on the TV news channels. York writes, “Cuomo, who has been governor for nearly a decade now and has one of the most famous names in Democratic politics, found new prominence when his state became the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis in the United States.”
Cuomo holds daily news briefings that some, including this writer, have seen as an effective counterpoint to Trump’s disconnected amateurish rantings. York quotes foul-mouthed entertainer Bill Maher who recently declared, “I see Cuomo as the Democratic nominee this year. If we could switch Biden out for him, that’s the winner.” But Maher failed to elaborate further. I assume he was encouraged by Andrew Cuomo’s self-possession and superior communication skills. But the Democrats are too far across the stream to switch horses now, particularly since Cuomo has given not the slightest hint of seeking the nomination.
Biden has already locked up 1,215 of the 1,991 (61%) delegates required to win the primary. And Bernie Sanders’ dropping out and support of Biden should translate into a commanding majority. York also mentions that the party’s African American leaders are solidly behind Biden. And for Sanders’ ultraliberal supporters it’s either to get solidly behind Biden or learn to live four more years with The Donald. A Cuomo candidacy could only muddy the waters of the Democratic Primary that don’t need further muddying. And there is another factor that nobody has bothered to mention so far, probably because they are unaware of it.
Andrew Cuomo’s father Mario, three times New York’s governor, was once strongly considered a likely presidential candidate for his apparent grasp of political realities and, like his son, his superior rhetorical gifts. But the Democrats resisted the urge and ran Bill Clinton instead. And, rather surprisingly, the senior Cuomo was defeated in his 1994 bid for reelection as New York’s governor. He reportedly lost because he neglected to mend his political fences outside of New York City. The senior Cuomo also had the reputation of ideological rigidity. Like father, like son?
At this late stage of the game, although not an outstanding orator, Joe Biden must be considered the Democrat’s best candidate with the broadest experience, widest appeal and least negatives. But the Democrats must also remember that at this time four years ago Hillary Clinton was, according to the polls, a virtual shoo-in. But she failed primarily due to her neglect of an important and traditional segment of Democratic support, the Pennsylvania and Midwestern blue-collar workers. It will be interesting this time around.