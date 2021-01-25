Although relatively few average-income taxpayers clamored for tax cuts during his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump’s 2017 tax bill gave modest reductions to middle-income people while granting especially generous cuts to upper-income individuals and corporations. Also included was the gradual elimination of estate taxes for which the wealthy elite have been clamoring for ages.
Although presented as new and innovative, these tax policies are little different from those passed under Reagan and George W. Bush. But a check with reality concerning estate taxes is in order before continuing.
Estate or inheritance taxes that the right wing insists on calling “death taxes” were originally intended to prevent the build-up of large landed estates that had once strangled European societies, particularly the British, and thwarted the growth of free-market economies. But inheritance taxes are usually not applicable until estates approach $6 million in value. That just might not include my heirs. How about yours?
As I’ve previously written, as a percentage of national income Americans pay less taxes than any other industrialized nation other than Chile and Mexico. The reality is that we don’t pay enough taxes to pay our bills as they come due and must constantly borrow to meet our current budget obligations. And contrary to what many Americans like to believe, there’s a limit on our charge account and we may be fast approaching it.
In 1982 Ronald Reagan substantially raised U.S. defense spending, a move that forced the Soviets to increase theirs to keep up. As predicted, this bankrupted the failing Soviet economy and soon led to the eventual breakup of their empire. But this alone didn’t cause the USSR’s failure. It was already headed for collapse from its own contradictions, defects and dysfunctions.
But Reagan made one crucial error. He failed to ask Congress for the tax increases to pay for the increased defense spending. Instead, he suggested that Congress cut social spending to cover the increases. How utterly naive! No politicians, Democrat or Republican, who like their jobs are going to cut their pork spending, their life’s blood, their very mothers’ milk. Consequently, by the end of his second administration Reagan had created $1.86 trillion in new federal debt, a new record for peacetime presidents at the time.
Contrary to some opinions, our national debt has no connection with the tooth fairy. It must eventually be paid. And just like private consumers, our international credit rating is based on the amount we owe, our national income and our net worth; in short, on our ability to pay. And as the federal debt increases, so will the interest rate we pay, primarily to our principal creditor, China.
When pressed, Republicans will pass the necessary spending to meet current needs, particularly military spending, their pet. But they balk at raising the necessary taxes to pay for it and invariably wind up adding it to the federal debt. Doubt this? Google up the comparative growth of our national debt under Democrats and Republicans. It’s enlightening. And I’ll ask again, which is worse for the country, Tax-and-Spend Democrats or Borrow-and-Spend Republicans?
And, by the way, our annual social welfare spending, the category about which the GOP incessantly crows, is less than the interest we pay on our federal debt.