Have you ever wondered how one of the world’s most highly-educated, highly-cultured and devoutly-religious people were taken in by Adolph Hitler, an insane demagogue who had never succeeded at anything he ever tried? But we must also remember that the German people were economically devastated after World War I and had little experience in self-government — and most of that bad. History indicates that representative government tends to fail when people lose faith in the democratic process.
For most of our history we have assumed that democracy is so strongly ingrained and rooted in our national psyche and institutions that we are immune to the autocratic urges plaguing other societies. But if free people do not constantly renew their commitment to democracy and value it above all partisan differences, they can easily lose the privilege of governing themselves.
Democracy’s decline often begins with partisan attacks on key institutions. Prior to the Spanish Civil War in the 1930s one such scenario ended in a fascist-royalist takeover. Partisans on both sides accused each other of being “enemies of the state.” Their vicious rhetoric hastened the breakdown of what remained of a Spanish democracy still in its infancy. Similar autocratic takeovers had already occurred in Germany and Italy a few years earlier, but the Spanish chose to ignore these lessons.
Many observers are shocked today by the degree to which the Republicans are willing to go along with Trump’s irrational behavior just to maintain their Senate majority and press their right-wing agenda. And most any Republican who dares to disagree with Trump risks being summarily dismissed from the government. But to his everlasting credit, Trump got a corporate income tax restructuring bill passed that GOP regulars had been trying unsuccessfully to pass for decades.
At first the media expected more resistance to Trump’s unpredictable behavior by members of his own party, but that hasn’t materialized. But should he have been impeached? That is the last thing in the world the Democrats should have wanted to do. With Trump out of the way Mike Pence and the rest of the GOP right-wing hardliners would have had a free hand with which to dismantle Medicare, starve Social Security, remove what’s left of the New Deal, cancel all environmental protection and even revive nativist white male supremacy.
The first step in restoring our nation’s sanity has already begun: the Democratic recapture of the House of Representatives. But the White House party usually loses congressional seats in the midterm elections anyway. Clinton, George W. Bush and Obama lost more House seats than Trump did in 2018. But stripped of half of his legislative majority, Trump should be sufficiently collared legislatively until 2020.
I would like to reemphasize, however, that Donald Trump alone is the cause of few of our present woes. He is merely a symptom of America’s drift toward insularity, isolationism and institutionalized selfishness.
Jimmy Carter sowed the seeds of his own defeat with his 1979 “Malaise Speech” that initially warned of this emerging trend. Carter told us the unpleasant truth so we killed the messenger, we fired him. Any doubters should Google up his speech and read it for themselves. Unfortunately, politicians often lose elections by telling us the truth and challenging us with reality. The American electorate doesn’t want challenges, they want assurances. And that, dear folks, could prove to be our undoing.