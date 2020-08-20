At the end of World War II a grateful American people enacted the GI Bill of Rights that rewarded our nation’s returning veterans with college educations or vocational training and low-cost loan guarantees to purchase homes and start businesses. The result? Two decades of healthy economic growth.
Rather surprisingly, this was also a period of high taxes, especially on the wealthiest Americans where some incomes were taxed as high as 90%, demanding regulation, high safety standards and tough labor union contracts. But today, in a much freer economy, many qualified people are having trouble finding employment that offers a living wage. What happened?
Our president stirs up his loyal blue-collar voting bloc by blaming illegal immigrants for taking Americans’ jobs and for causing an out-of-control crime rate that doesn’t actually exist. To be sure, some jobs have been lost by companies moving off-shore seeking to pay lower wages and lower taxes. More jobs, however, have been lost to the microchip, in other words, automation. And these jobs will probably never come back. Technological progress is seldom reversed. Then what’s the answer?
Is our problem a lack of education? Present studies indicate we have more college graduates today than job openings that require a degree. After almost a century of encouraging young people to finish college, the U.S. economy today is running short on skilled craft people and technicians. For comparison let’s look at Germany’s export-oriented economy.
Germany produces proportionately far less college degrees than we do but many more vocational-school graduates. Germany’s vocational education system might best be described as “enhanced apprenticeship.” Most of the German Students’ early training takes place in the classroom.
But then the curriculum is gradually transitioned to more on-the-job practical experience. Under this well-thought-out system the German student is trained, experienced and ready to go to work at graduation time. The German system is used in fields as diverse as manufacturing, banking, retailing, communications, construction and hospitality.
The theoretical knowledge that the students acquire in class is expanded and reinforced by practical on-the-job experience. German schools are also teaching more than vocational skills. In the future there will be robots to turn the screws. German students are learning to solve problems and become skilled, thoughtful, self-reliant employees who can improvise when things go wrong.
Once widely used in the U.S., apprenticeship training fell out of fashion several decades ago. Although we couldn’t expect Germany’s system to be transplanted intact here, take root and thrive, we could certainly use it as a model from which to put together our own American brand of vocational training.
And, by the way, privately or religiously-operated schools are a rarity in Germany. Most schools there are operated by the federal or state government. A free-enterprise advocate all the way, I have never been quite sold, however, on functions such as teaching, criminal incarceration and medical care lending themselves to regulation by the profit motive.