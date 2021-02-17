Even before plans for the Republican National Convention were finalized, GOP spin doctors began blasting away with false accusations at Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris. They went so far as to accuse Biden of advocating defunding police departments, as if a president has authority over state and local law enforcement budgets. But the Trump strategists were betting against our not bothering to check out what they tell us. Unfortunately, they have often been right.
As previously stated, checking out politicians’ claims is a rather simple matter for anyone concerned. If you have access to a computer you’re in business. Those who refuse remain ignorant by choice. Others simply avoid the truth when it conflicts with their cherished preconceived viewpoints. “Don’t confuse me with the facts. My mind is already made up.”
Trump also tried to scare us by insisting we are seriously behind the other world powers in defense spending and need to catch up. But as I have previously shown with real numbers, our defense spending exceeds that of the world’s next six nations combined and is almost three times that of China, our nearest rival. And when such advanced weaponry as nuclear aircraft carriers, intercontinental ballistic missiles and long-range heavy bombers are considered our military superiority is even greater. How much farther ahead must we be to feel safe and secure? And why are some Americans so reluctant to check out the Republicans’ off-the-wall claims?
More bull: During his 2016 campaign candidate Trump claimed Americans were the world’s most overtaxed people. But when our total taxes as a percentage of our national income (GDP) are considered, there are only two developed countries taxed at a lower rate than we are: Mexico and Chile. And as they say, Delta has flights leaving every day. But how does Trump get by with telling such whoppers?
With most having an essentially value-added tax system, the more prosperous European nations are taxed at almost double our rate of 26% of GDP. These high rates might even seem confiscatory until we consider that for these taxes they get health care, guaranteed retirement income, unemployment compensation, vocational training and retraining, child day-care assistance for working parents and, in some countries, free college tuition for those who qualify.
Changing the subject, how did Donald Trump take 85% of the presidential votes cast in Catoosa and Walker Counties in 2016 and 77% this time? Was it his animated, in-your-face oratorical style that mimics the slick-talking, stem-winding preachers who come here to take away people’s sins, money and women?
Franklin Graham, the evangelist’s son, called Donald Trump “God’s gift for a troubled world.” But although he sometimes kept company with people like Richard Nixon, I don’t think Franklin’s father would have shared his son’s faith in Trump. And how about ardent Trump supporter Jerry Falwell Jr.’s “golden parachute” severance bonus of $10.5 million given him when he was forced to leave Liberty University in disgrace? The depravity of which Falwell was reportedly guilty is unthinkable. But who am I to say wrongdoers shouldn’t be forgiven, especially Republicans? Right-wingers seem to be judged by a different set of standards than the rest of us.