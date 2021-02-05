I can easily see why some Americans might feel that the recent violent goings-on in our nation’s capital might well foretell the coming decline and break-up of our democratic republic. But that fear represents a narrowly-held, pessimistic viewpoint. Historically we have been down this path several times before and have always emerged a better, stronger nation for the experience each time.
Our worst ordeal, of course, was the 1861-65 Slavery, Civil War, Emancipation and Reconstruction era that cost almost 700,000 American lives and consumed almost a quarter of our nation’s capital wealth. Many Americans do not realize it today, but the southern plantation owners had most of their capital wealth invested in slaves. Emancipation at the war’s end, of course, resulted in an instant and total loss. And there was also much violence preceding the war and especially during the Reconstruction period
In 1854 while delivering an antislavery speech to the U.S. Senate Charles Sumner, an older senator from Massachusetts, was viciously attacked with a metal cane by a much younger Senator Preston Brooks of South Carolina and beaten to the Senate floor. Sumner survived the cowardly attack but never fully recovered. Brooks was tried and heavily fined, but his fine was conveniently paid by his fellow pro-slavery admirers. In the succeeding years on the anniversary of the incident Brooks’ admirers sent him miniature brass canes as a reminder of his defense of the South’s honor and “peculiar institution.”
During the 1828 presidential campaign John Quincy Adams’ backers called Rachel Jackson, Old Hickory’s beloved wife, an outright W-H-O-R-E. in a newspaper attack. In retaliation Jackson’s backers accused Adams of pimping women for the Tsar of Russia while he accompanied his father there on a diplomatic mission. And there have been scores of other libelous accusations, most of them equally false. But how much real harm was done?
Immediately following President Richard Nixon’s resignation after the Watergate scandal broke, I recall viewing a Sunday morning TV panel show of prominent newscasters. They were all in general agreement that as the result of Watergate the Republican Party was probably dead in the water for at least a generation or more. But four short years later Ronald Reagan defeated Democratic President Jimmy Carter in a landslide victory. Our unique political system, the world’s first successful modern democratic republic, is strong, flexible and often forgiving. However, the political, financial, and social fix we are presently in is more complex and involved. We didn’t get in it overnight and our recovery will probably not be as simple and easy as before.
Although Trump’s four years were generally a national disaster, he was nevertheless able to push through tax legislation exceedingly generous to corporations and the wealthy elite, the GOP’s major source of funding. And he restructured the Supreme Court with committed right-wing justices, something no previous Republication president has been able to accomplish, not even Reagan. It’s obvious why the Republicans would do almost anything to keep Trump in the White House. This thing is not over yet.