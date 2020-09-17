President Trump officially began his 2020 campaign by attacking Joe Biden as a liberal ideologue determined to take us down the road to socialism and economic ruin. But this makes me wonder if this bird even understands what socialism actually is?
Socialism is, of course, government ownership and control of the means of production and distribution. Not even Bernie Sanders proposes that. Socialism died in the West when the Berlin Wall came down after the Soviet Empire collapsed. And “socialist-lite” China has been forced several times to adopt free-market policies to prevent its economy from tanking. North Korea? Whatever they choose to call their system, their people are starving.
The government-provided services our right wing insists on calling “creeping socialism” are merely what every other industrialized country has been enjoying for decades. Social programs were first initiated by Chancellor Otto von Bismarck in 19th-century (1883) Germany, hardly a bastion of democratic liberalism. Included were national health care, social security, workman’s compensation and government-funded retirement. This was to neutralize German popular support for a socialist state. Through the years these programs have been adopted by most every developed nation. Until Obamacare we were the only industrialized society without national health care. And today some developed nations even provide free college tuition to students who qualify. But I understand this doesn’t include a car or a coed dorm. How Neanderthalian!
Opponents of national health care seek to alarm us by claiming the government will totally take over our health care. Ridiculous! An American system would probably be modeled on the Canadian system with the actual delivery of services essentially unchanged. Individuals would choose their own physicians, clinics and hospitals but there would be a single payer.
Today private health insurance companies reportedly spend up to 30% of their premium charges on administration costs. Much of this reportedly goes toward trying to shift charges or to totally avoid paying them. These administrative expenses would obviously be eliminated in a multiple provider-single payer system.
As I stated in a previous column, my wife and I took a two-week vacation to Canada in the spring of 1993. Though not by design, this was the same time Hillary Clinton was developing her ill-fated health care proposal for a bill to submit to Congress. I had company-paid Blue Cross-Blue Shield at the time but was nevertheless interested. To any Canadians with whom I could strike up a conversation I inquired about their experiences with their health care system; in grocery store checkout lines, public transportation, washeterias etc. Honestly, I received not one negative comment. In Canada they joke that the favorite indoor sports, after ice hockey, of course, are complaining about their health care and bragging on it.
To be sure, Canadians must sometimes wait, as we must also do, on elective procedures. I once waited seven weeks for elective surgery at Erlanger Hospital. The facts? We Americans have by far the world’s most expensive health care, double that of France, the world’s second most costly. But due to embarrassing patient-bed ratios, high infant mortality, below-average life expectancy, high average costs and low system responsiveness the U.S. is rated 36th in overall health care quality by the World Health Organization. This is just above Costa Rica. In our cost-driven medical system why don’t high medical costs purchase high quality care as with other goods and services?