Even before plans for the Republican National Convention were finalized, GOP spin doctors began blasting away with unfounded accusations at Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris. They even accused Biden of advocating the defunding of police departments as if he had authority over state and local law enforcement budgets. How impossibly ridiculous! But Trump propagandists were betting that we wouldn’t bother to check out what they tell us. Unfortunately, in many cases they have been right.
As I have stated previously, verification of politicians’ claims is a rather simple matter for anyone with a computer or with access to one. Those who remain in ignorance do so by choice. But some people want to avoid learning the truth since it could clash with their cherished preconceived beliefs. “Don’t confuse me with the facts; can’t you see my mind is already made up?”
Occasionally Trump still warns that we are seriously behind the other world powers in defense spending. But as I have previously shown, our defense budget is larger than that of the world’s next six nations combined and almost three times that of our nearest rival, China. And when such modern and sophisticated weaponry as nuclear aircraft carriers, intercontinental ballistic missiles and long-range bombers are considered, our military superiority is even greater. How much more superior militarily must we be for Trump to feel secure? And why are people so reluctant to check out Trump’s off-the-wall claims.
During the 2016 campaign our president claimed we were the world’s most overtaxed nation. But when total taxes as a percentage of our national income (GDP) are considered there are only three developed countries taxed at a lower rate than we are: Mexico, Turkey and Chile. If anyone is interested, Delta has flights leaving every day. But why do we let our president get by with telling these whoppers? The more prosperous European nations are taxed at almost double our rate of 26% of our national income (GDP). This rate might seem rather high until we consider that they get health care, guaranteed retirement income, job training/retraining, child daycare assistance for working parents and, in some countries, free college tuition for those who qualify.
Changing the subject, how did Donald Trump take 85% of the presidential votes cast in Catoosa and Walker counties in 2016? Was it his fast-talking oratorical style that mimics the slick-talking, stem-winding preachers who come and take away our sins, our money and our women?
Franklin Graham, the evangelist’s son, says Donald Trump is “God’s gift for a troubled world.” Although he kept company at times with people like Richard Nixon, I don’t think Franklin’s father would share his faith in Trump. And how about ardent Trump supporter Jerry Falwell Jr.’s “golden parachute” severance bonus of $10.5 million as he was forced to leave Liberty University in disgrace? The obscene depravity Falwell was reportedly guilty of is unthinkable. But who is to say wrongdoing shouldn’t be forgiven? Particularly if you’re a Republican.
As the most important presidential election in many of our lifetimes approaches, I would never be so presumptive as to ask readers to believe what I say, only that they consider everything that is said — and thoroughly check it out!