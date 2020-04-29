La Fayette, GA (30728)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 49F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 49F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%.