If there were anything remotely conservative about people calling themselves “conservative Republicans,” they'd be horrified by the near-fatal attack upon House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, and calling for strict law enforcement.

Instead, they're making stupid jokes and endorsing conspiracy theories to minimize the terrible reality of what happened -- seemingly secure in the knowledge that the bully-boys and would-be assassins are pretty much all on their side. Yes, there are crackpots on each end of the political spectrum, but actual assaults come largely from the MAGA right.

Arkansas Times columnist Gene Lyons is a National Magazine Award winner and co-author of “The Hunting of the President” (St. Martin's Press, 2000). You can email Lyons at eugenelyons2@yahoo.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In