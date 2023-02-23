To hear people tell it, the kids are definitely not all right. According to The Washington Post, there's “a crisis in American girlhood.” To Derek Thompson in The Atlantic, “the inexorable rise of teen anxiety ought to be a national crisis.”

New York Times columnist Ross Douthat, quoting a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, puts it this way: “American teenagers, and especially American teenage girls, are increasingly miserable: more likely to entertain suicidal thoughts and act on them, more likely to experience depression, more likely to feel beset by 'persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness.'“

Arkansas Times columnist Gene Lyons is a National Magazine Award winner and co-author of “The Hunting of the President” (St. Martin's Press, 2000). You can email Lyons at eugenelyons2@yahoo.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In