In the wake of a partisan Supreme Court's abolition of Roe v. Wade, it's become increasingly clear that there's nothing remotely conservative about the Republican Party. In the familiar formulation, today's GOP is like a dog that has finally caught the car it's been chasing, seized the bumper in its teeth, and finds itself getting dragged along faster than it can run.

Voter anger over draconian abortion laws has already cost Republicans control of two crucial swing states, Michigan and Wisconsin. But the party at large shows no sign of recognizing what's going on.

Arkansas Times columnist Gene Lyons is a National Magazine Award winner and co-author of “The Hunting of the President” (St. Martin's Press, 2000). You can email Lyons at eugenelyons2@yahoo.com.

