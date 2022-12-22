In my experience, it's a rare man who wakes up at age 49 and starts beating up women. Chances are, then, that this wasn't University of Texas basketball coach Chris Beard's first rodeo. It's just that nobody's ever called the cops before.

Or if they did, the cops quietly tiptoed away.

Arkansas Times columnist Gene Lyons is a National Magazine Award winner and co-author of “The Hunting of the President” (St. Martin's Press, 2000). You can email Lyons at eugenelyons2@yahoo.com.

