American humorist Will Rogers once observed, “I’m not a member of any organized political party. I’m a Democrat.” There is no question that if ol’ Will was around today, he would probably be a Republican. The Grand Old Party gives new meaning to the term disorganized.

For example, former University of Georgia football legend Herschel Walker is the Republican nominee for the United States Senate, challenging incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in this November’s general election. Should he win, it would likely give Republicans a majority in the Senate.

You can reach Dick Yarbrough at dick@dickyarbrough.com; at P.O. Box 725373, Atlanta, Georgia 31139; online at dickyarbrough.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dickyarb.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In