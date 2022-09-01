The new three R’s of School Days: Rancor. Rants. Retaliation. And forget the hickory stick. We’re not singing that tune anymore. In Clayton County alone, the school system reports that fights are up some 200% over the same period last year and we are only one month into the new school year. The district had already banned bookbags and lockers because of an increase in weapons on school premises.

A report by the Atlanta Newspapers revealed that during the last academic year, Clayton County school officials confiscated nearly 100 weapons, including – are you ready? – an AR-15 assault rifle. It is this environment in which beleaguered schoolteachers are trying to force-feed some education into their students while worrying about guns.

You can reach Dick Yarbrough at dick@dickyarbrough.com; at P.O. Box 725373, Atlanta, Georgia 31139; online at dickyarbrough.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dickyarb.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In