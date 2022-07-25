It is hard to believe it has been 26 years this week since the Centennial Olympic Games were in Atlanta. They began on July 19, 1996, and wound up August 4th. To refer to them as Atlanta’s Games is not entirely accurate. Competitions were held throughout the state, from Athens to Gainesville to Savannah and even one in Ocoee, Tennessee.

Most everyone knows the story today about how local real estate attorney and former UGA football star Billy Payne decided to obtain the bid for the 100th anniversary of the modern Olympic Games. The general consensus was the event would be staged in Athens, Greece which has been home to the 1896 Olympic Games.

You can reach Dick Yarbrough at dick@dickyarbrough.com; at P.O. Box 725373, Atlanta, Georgia 31139; online at dickyarbrough.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dickyarb.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription